Lost River pulled away from Bonanza, outscoring the Antlers 21-9 in the final quarter of their rivalry contest on Saturday.
It was the second-straight Southern Cascade League win for the Raiders — who found scoring all over the lineup while racing to a 64-47 road win in front of a raucous split crowd.
“Amazing. I’m speechless,” said Lost River junior Grady Dunlea after the game. “We came ready to go and, you know, it was a good team win.”
The opening quarter was all about the visitors. The Raiders (8-6, 2-2 SCL) opened on a 12-4 run through the first four minutes. Bonanza (12-3, 1-1) struggled to get good looks while Dunlea hit a pair of threes for Lost River and Chase McAuliffe had success close to the basket.
An energizing block from Bonanza’s Kalvin Hayes set the tone for the Antlers’ second quarter. An active Bonanza defense made turnovers into easy buckets in transition. Bonanza’s Allen Hill, Ty Nelson and WD Kness put in big buckets during a long Bonanza run that made it a close contest by halftime.
Hill, a junior, would finish the first half with 11 points enroute to 16 for the game.
The Raiders however managed to string together enough possessions to carry a 27-23 lead into the halftime break despite being outscored 17-11 in the second.
Bonanza continued to score at the same clip in the third quarter but couldn’t get the same stops and Lost River managed to maintain a 5-point lead heading into the final quarter. From there, the Raiders turned on the jets and left the Antlers behind.
With four minutes to go in the game, Lost River led by 10 and Bonanza had to start thinking about sending the Raiders to the foul line. Down the stretch, Lost River was 8-for-12 on free throw attempts in the final frame, outscoring Bonanza 21-9.
“We just kept doing what we know how to do,” Dunlea said. “We didn't change anything and we just played with intensity.”
Dunlea turned in an 8-point final quarter to propel him to a game-high 19 points. In crunch time, Caden Halousek also added 6 of his 10 on the game while sophomore Chase McAuliffe also totaled a 12-point performance.
The Raiders had just grabbed their first league win on Friday — 49-31 defeat of Rogue River. In their pair of league losses, Lost River dropped a narrow one-point loss at Lakeview and then fell to Illinois Valley — who sit at No. 6 in the 2A coaches’ poll. The Raiders will hope to continue their current win streak against Glide this coming Friday.
“Good team win for us and we're excited for Glide Friday,” Dunlea said.
Bonanza had defeated league member Lakeview on Friday night and came screaming into the rivalry matchup on a four-game win streak. With that streak snapped, the Antlers will look ahead to a Tuesday home matchup against Rogue River before embarking on five straight road games.
Mazama 66, Phoenix 54
The Vikings took their recent winning ways into Skyline Conference play, downing Phoenix on the road on Saturday afternoon.
Mazama (7-6, 1-0 Skyline) trailed by 9 points at the end of the first quarter, but exploded in the middle periods to cruise to victory. The Viks dropped 43 points on the Pirates over the second and third quarters while only allowing 23.
After lying dormant in the opening quarter, Mazama’s Aidan Kindt sunk a trio of triples in the second on his way to a team-high 15 points for the game.
Junior post Keegan McDonald also added a dozen points while senior forward Daniel Yancey chipped in 10 of his own.
After winning just three of their first nine games to start the season, the Viks will now ride a four-game winning streak into what’s bound to be an intense rivalry matchup with Henley this coming Friday night.
Trinity Lutheran 76, Chiloquin 43
In Mountain Valley League action, Chiloquin’s Jaden Jackson managed to post 14 points — thanks in part to three 3-pointers — in the Panthers’ loss to top-of-league Trinity Lutheran (9-7, 6-1 MVL).
Chiloquin’s Seneca Hescock also posted 10 points in the contest.
Chiloquin (1-6, 1-4) will look for their second victory when they host Central Christian (2-8, 1-4) on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Other scores
Friday
Bonanza 74, Lakeview 51
Crosspoint Christian 32, Central Christian 15
Klamath Union 86, Phoenix 78
Lost River 49, Rogue River 31