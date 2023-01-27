Klamath Union used a stingy defense and a big night from Javon Zumwalt to move into a tie atop the Skyline Conference’s boys basketball race.

Zumwalt scored a game-high 28 points, making eight of 10 free-throw attempts, as the Pelicans pulled out a 49-43 victory against host Mazama on Thursday night at Valhalla Court.


