Mazama High's Trevor Anderson, center, goes up for a shot against visiting Klamath Union's Jakob Kjaer, left, as the Pelicans' Malcolm Hankins looks on in a Skyline Conference game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valhalla Court.
Klamath Union’s Tony Ortiz (0) brings down a rebound against Mazama in a Skyline Conference game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valhalla Court.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Mazama High's Bryce Worrell goes up for a shot against visiting Klamath Union's Tony Ortiz in a Skyline Conference game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valhalla Court.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Mazama High’s Trevor Anderson, left, tries to drive past Klamath Union’s Dayquan McKay in a Skyline Conference game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valhalla Court.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Mazama High's Keegan McDonald goes up for a shot against visiting Klamath Union in a Skyline Conference game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valhalla Court.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Klamath Union used a stingy defense and a big night from Javon Zumwalt to move into a tie atop the Skyline Conference’s boys basketball race.
Zumwalt scored a game-high 28 points, making eight of 10 free-throw attempts, as the Pelicans pulled out a 49-43 victory against host Mazama on Thursday night at Valhalla Court.
Dayquan McKay and Jakob Kjaer each added eight points for the Pelicans (5-8 overall, 2-0 Skyline), who moved into a first-place tie with idle Henley.
Senior Tony Ortiz didn’t score for KU, but was a big part of the defensive effort.
“That was probably one of the biggest games we played defensively,” Ortiz said. “They scored 40 and we were able to hold them when it mattered, it was a big night for our guys.”
Bryce Worrell and Keegan McDonald each scored 16 for the Vikings (5-9, 1-2). But Worrell was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
“We took care of the basketball and executed our game plan, we didn’t turn the ball over and we denied their best players there at the end,” Klamath Union coach Ed Case said. “Always good to win cross-town rivalries no matter where its played or what the standings are. This was a good win.”
It was close throughout, as KU led 11-6 after the first quarter, 17-14 at the half and 32-29 after three periods.
“We were doing really good and got back in the game, just couldn’t guard Zumwalt,” Worrell said. “He was able to score easy jumpers and we can’t allow that.”
Mazama coach Ryan Millsap said he knows there is work to do for his team to rebound and try to get back on track after two conference losses at home.
“There is something missing energy and communication wise, we had some unfortunate breakdowns,” Millsap said. “We need to come back together and work on some things in practice and get back into the flow of our offense.”
Ortiz said Thursday’s victory boosted the Pelicans’ confidence.
“We had our up and downs, we knew we could play as a team and (Thursday) was the start of something bigger,” Ortiz said. “We know we can compete with anyone ... no matter who counts us out, we believe in ourselves.”