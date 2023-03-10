The Henley High boys basketball team held its own in the Class 4A state semifinals Friday night.
But it wasn't quite enough against top-seeded Philomath.
Cole Beardsley scored a game-high 17 points, making four 3-pointers, as Philomath defeated fifth-seeded Henley 45-37 at Forest Grove High's Joe Moran Court. Ty May added 13 points for the Warriors.
Markus McCreadie led the Hornets with 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field. Teammates Shaw Stork and Owen Cheyne added six points apiece. Stork shared game-high honors with eight rebounds.
The Hornets are scheduled to play in the game for third and fifth places at 3:15 p.m. Saturday against Junction City, which lost to Cascade 66-53 in Friday's late semifinal. Junction City beat Henley 57-52 on Dec. 28 at the Sisters Holiday Shootout.
Philomath and Cascade will meet in the title game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Friday's game was much closer than the first contest between the teams this season, which the Warriors won 71-41 on Dec. 10 at the Marist Tournament.
Philomath outscored the Hornets 14-7 in the second quarter to take a 23-16 halftime lead.
They extended their advantage to 10 points in the third quarter before Stork's 3-pointer pulled Henley within 28-25 with 1:23 left. A layup and two free throws gave Philomath a 32-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
McCreadie's fastbreak layup, assisted by Cheyne, pulled the Hornets within 34-32 with 3:22 remaining.
Chad Russell, Preston Kramer and May made layups in a 6-0 run to extend Philomath's lead to 40-32 with 1:18 to go.
McCreadie's layup and Blayne Boersma's 3-pointer, the latter with 17 seconds left, made it 42-37 before May made two clinching free throws with 11 seconds remaining.
The Warriors forced 23 turnovers and outscored Henley 16-6 in points off of those.
Philomath shot 45.7% from the field (16 of 35) while Henley hit 42.1% (16 of 38).
