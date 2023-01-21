Henley High relied on its defense in its rivalry game at Mazama on Friday night.
The Hornets didn't get stung.
Luke Bennett scored 13 points and Shaw Stork added 10, making all six of his free-throw attempts, as Henley came away with a 45-40 Skyline Conference victory at Valhalla Court.
Markus McCreadie and Blayne Boersma each added nine points for the Hornets (8-6 overall, 2-0 Skyline), who are ranked eighth in the Class 4A boys state coaches poll.
“We are 2-0 (in conference play), got a big crosstown win," Henley coach Luke Hammond said. "We hung our hat on defense and got some big stops.”
Tyler Anderson scored 13 points for Mazama (5-8, 1-1) and Bryce Worrell added eight points and seven rebounds.
“We played till the end and that’s all that really matters," Worrell said. "Just need to clean some stuff up in practice, especially shooting.”
The Vikings trailed 13-6 after the first quarter but rallied within 19-17 at the half. The Hornets maintained a two-point lead, 27-25, heading into the fourth quarter.
“I thought they battled hard, we had a few breakdowns offensively and buckets not fall the way we wanted them to," Mazama coach Ryan Millsap said. "It was a tough game, Henley is a heck of a team. We knew it was going to be a dog fight.”
Just what you'd expect from a rivalry game.
“It was a great win, we had to come in here and we had to battle, but we came out on top and that is all that matters," Stork said. “Rival games are always a special feeling and ones you always want to win, when you get them you always have to cherish them and get ready for the next one."