The Hustlin' Owls defended their perfect conference record with an 87-75 victory over visiting Walla Walla on Saturday.
Tech (12-5, 9-0 CCC) grabbed the lead in the contest's first three minutes and never looked back, holding off a Walla Walla team (2-14, 1-8) that refused to go away.
OIT freshman guard Jamison Guerra led the Owls in points (23), rebounds (5) and assists (4) in 35 minutes of play. Garret Albrecht added 18 points, Matt Van Tassell posted 15 while Erik Fraser contributed 11 off the bench.
The Owls retained their hold on the Cascade Collegiate Conference lead with the Walla Walla win and when Lewis-Clark State — who were in conference second-place — had to forfeit their Friday date with Tech because of COVID-19 issues.
Tech plays next on the road this coming Saturday where they face Multnomah (8-9, 4-5) in Portland.
Women: Oregon Tech 81, Walla Walla 48
The Lady Owls coasted past visiting Walla Walla (1-15, 0-9 CCC) to lift themselves above .500 in conference play.
OIT (12-4, 5-4) leveraged a 22-7 second quarter to take a 46-19 lead into halftime. In the first half alone, Tech's Melissa Lee posted 14 points and three steals. She would finish the contest with a game-high 20 points and nine rebounds.
Lee was supplemented by 12 points from Shelby Blodgett and 10 points from Olivia Sprague, both freshmen.
The win and COVID-related forfeit by Lewis-Clark State catapulted the Owls to conference fifth place. They too play next in Portland with a matchup against Multnomah (3-13, 3-6) on Saturday.