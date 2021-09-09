Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Oregon Tech sophomore forward Arthur Proost pursues the ball during the game against William Jessup University on Sept. 2 at Oregon Tech.
Oregon Tech’s soccer teams continue to blow away opponents with both teams sustaining shutout streaks through each of their first three games of the season.
On Thursday, the men’s team (3-0) delivered the latest rout, outgunning Simpson University (0-2) in a 6-0 victory in Grants Pass — a game which was originally slated to be played on OIT’s campus, but was moved due to poor air quality.
The Owls had 29 shots while holding the Simpson Red Hawks to just four. Through three games, the men’s team has so far outshot its opponents 72 to 11. Of those 72 shots, 35 have been on frame, yielding 14 goals while allowing none.
The team isn’t necessarily bowling over complete cupcakes. Last week, the Owls romped over William Jessup University. But in the shortened spring season, the Owls split two matchups against the Warriors, including a 0-4 blowout loss. In late February, OIT eked out a 4-3 overtime victory over Simpson.
The Lady Owls (3-0) have had 51 shots on the season and have only allowed 19. Of those 51 shots, 30 have been on goal and eight have found the back of the net. The team, ranked No. 19 in the latest NAIA coaches poll, has a 12-game shutout streak extending into last season. In the truncated spring season, the team only surrendered three goals through 14 games.
The team only allowed four shots in their latest performance — a 28-shot, 3-0 victory over Division III Linfield University.
Nyah Kendall and Kyra Mull share the team lead in goals with two apiece. Mehana Ortiz leads the team in assists with three, while also having a goal herself. Ortiz also netted the only goal in a 1-0 exhibition victory over Western Oregon University last week.
The OIT women find their next challenge in another road game against Lewis & Clark College in Portland at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Arthur Proost leads the men with four goals. Jake Mitchell and Brock Rideout both also have two goals each. The team’s seven assists have come from seven different players.
On Sunday, the men’s team will travel to Incline Village, Nevada, to face Sierra Nevada College in a noon matchup.
Both squads are scheduled to start conference play on the OIT campus next week. The men’s team will play Northwest University at noon on Friday, Sept. 17, followed shortly after by the women’s team facing Northwest’s women’s squad at 2:30 p.m.