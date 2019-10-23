BONANZA – In a sweep of Butte Falls, the Antlers added another win to their now 11-0 Southern Cascade League season, securing the league championship.
In sets of 25-19, 25-20, 25-8, Bonanza made short work of its opponents Tuesday night.
Senior Grace Lee led the Antlers with ten kills followed by senior Chloe Oates, who had eight. Senior Nevaeh Nelson had 16 assists with six kills, and sophomore libero Madalyn Cory had 14 digs.
“The team battled a scrappy and quick moving defensive team in the Loggers,” Bonanza head coach Donna Romtvedt said. “The girls played together well and showed a cohesive force to secure the win. With all five of our hitters scoring kills, our offensive game finally overpowered the tough defense of their opponents.”
With just one league game remaining against a 4-6 Lakeview, Bonanza is looking to round out its undefeated season. The Antlers host the Honkers 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
Glide 3, Lost River 1
GLIDE – With a 25-17 third set, the Raiders forced a fourth set against the Wildcats Tuesday night, but eventually fell 4-1 with set scores of 23-25, 19-25, 25-17, 20-25.
Senior Madison Hartman led Lost River with 18 kills, six digs and four aces. Senior Liliana Figueroa had seven kills and six digs, while senior libero Yulisa Alonzo had 17 digs with four kills. Sophomore Michelle Ruedas had 30 assists.
The Raiders have one more Southern Cascade League match 5:45 Thursday at home against Butte Falls.
Monday Boys Soccer
Henley 4, Klamath Union 0
Henley picked up two goals in each half Monday as the Hornets claimed a 4-0 Skyline Conference boys soccer victory over crosstown rival Klamath Union.
Micah Rasmussen and Eli Hayes scored in the first half as the Hornets took the lead. Joey Carpenter and Travis Dickinson scored in the second half. Dickinson scored on a penalty when teammate Colby Willmott was fouled.
Carpenter, Willmott and Travis Jacobson each had an assist for Henley, which evened its league record at 4-4. The Hornets host Phoenix at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
KU fell to 1-7 in the league and travels to Hidden Valley Thursday.
Mazama 3, Hidden Valley 1
Mazama stunned Hidden Valley, 3-1, Monday with a victory which hurt the visiting Mustangs’ potential Skyline Conference championship hopes.
Hidden Valley held a slight edge in shots, but Mazama, now 2-6 in the league, was able to put the ball in the net to pick up the win and drop the visitors to 4-3-1 in conference play.
Aydin Smith, Jose Novoa and Ben Carringer scored for Mazama, which will return to action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when it hosts North Valley. Hudson Bacchetti, Chris Ramirez and Novoa had assists for the Vikings.