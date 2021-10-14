Bonanza’s volleyball team fought through a challenge from neighboring rival Lost River on Thursday night, winning 3-1 at home on senior night.
The Bonanza faithful packed a good deal of ceremony into the Antlers’ final regular season home game, honoring the team’s seven seniors and Coach Donna Romtvedt who got her 600th career win this season. Thursday’s win was her 608th, as she’s moved into 11th all-time in Oregon state history.
“I’m sure every coach would say this: I just don’t like to lose,” Romtvedt said.
Bonanza is also now certainly playoff bound, it’s just starting to come down to seeding. With the win, the Antlers maintained their lead in the Southern Cascade League. Prior to the win, Lakeview was just a game behind Bonanza after defeating the Antlers 3-1 on Tuesday. The Honkers were playing Glide on Thursday and their score wasn’t available at press time.
Romtvedt said she started coaching the Antlers back in 1982 when the athletic director at the time said she could teach at the school if she coached basketball and volleyball. Romtvedt said she eventually dropped basketball when she became a mother but maintained her love for volleyball.
“I keep thinking it’s my last year, it’s my last year, it’s my last year and they keep talking me into staying. But eventually I’m going to be so old that I can’t do it anymore,” Romtvedt said with a laugh.
In a community like Bonanza, you can see the kids coming from kindergarten, Romtvedt said, and she said it’s often required making good players out of students who may not be stars but are hard workers.
“Sometimes you get a great big class like this, sometimes you don’t get very many,” Romtvedt said. ”Coaching is really important at this level.”
On Thursday, Bonanza certainly leaned on that big senior class. Paislee Miranda, one of those seniors, said she had to shake off some pre-rivalry jitters.
“I was really nervous at first because they’ve always been our rivals,” Miranda said. “If we lost to them it would have been a huge disappointment for like the whole community so I really thank God that we pulled this through and now we’re able to go into playoffs as a senior.”
The Antlers played strong in the first set, leaning on their defense and waiting for the Raiders to make a mistake. Bonanza thundered out of the gate, building a 16-5 lead on a young Lost River squad by simply keeping the ball off the ground and serving reliably.
In that first set, the Antlers collected multiple aces, often winning points after long volleys or on serves. Josie Cole and Rilie Oates, another senior, combined for a block on the team’s 24th point, but Lost River would climb back into the set late, due to a series of Bonanza hitting errors. The Antlers would eventually win out 25-18.
Set two was more tightly contested with both sides trading the lead early. Bonanza would build a lead, but strong play from the Raiders would quickly topple it. Down 23-17, the Raiders clawed back for a final time, getting within two with the set on the line. Lost River got within one on a McKenzie Dalton block to make it 24-23, illiciting a timeout from the Antlers’ bench.
A Celeste Cobian serve was mishit by the Antlers, tying the game at 24. Then Lost River took the lead on a Bonanza error. A Jazmin Cobian kill closed the deal for the Raiders, tying the match overall at 1-1, with a 26-24 set victory.
“They are ferocious on defense,” Romtvedt said of Lost River, adding that they’re well-coached this year. “It’s not that they do anything spectacular, but they have really learned where to put balls.”
The third set started with more of the same with multiple ties. However, the Raiders’ momentum faded slightly, as the Antlers were able to keep the Raiders at arms length for much of the middle of the set. When Bonanza grabbed a 18-11 lead, the Lost River bench opted for a timeout. The Antlers barely broke stride, shutting the door at 25-17, just as the Raiders were beginning to make another run.
Much of the beginning of the fourth set was a deadlock with neither team unable to separate themselves early. Both teams went blow-for-blow. In one sequence, Lost River’s Celeste Cobian delivered an ace to the only soft spot in the Bonanza defense, but the Antlers’ answered on the next point with a Khalani Hayes screamer that felt like it dented the floor (it didn’t).
From there on, however, the Antlers began to pull away for the final time. Hayes led the way as she, along with fellow seniors Oates and Miranda, piled up kills to win the match 3-1.
Hayes would lead the team in the kills department with 11. Bella Tenold, another senior, would also post 9 kills and 9 digs. Oates came up with 15 assists and Madalyn Cory, yet another senior, led with 25 digs in defense.
“It feels amazing,” said Miranda, who piled up four solo blocks and five kills. “Thank God we pulled it through.”