Bonanza's Paislee Miranda (10) serves the ball during the game against Mazama at Bonanza High School on Aug. 31.
Just two days after being swept by Mazama, Bonanza volleyball turned around and delivered a strong win over 4A Klamath Union on Thursday night.
The Antlers (4-3) swept the Pelicans (0-1) in straight sets — 25-11, 25-17, 25-19 — on Bonanza's home court.
"It was an exciting win. It is always a good night when a small 2A team can gain a win over a 4A opponent," wrote Donna Romtvedt, Bonanza's head coach, via email.
Defensively, Bonanza delivered another strong performance, totaling 31 digs, and matched that with a vicious attack.
The Antlers combined for 32 kills and a dozen aces on Thursday. Senior libero Madalyn Cory had 17 digs and three aces, while senior outside hitter Khalani Hayes led the team with eight kills.
Both senior outside hitter Bella Tenold and sophomore setter Julie Hess had seven kills and three aces each. Hess also contributed 10 assists.
The 2A Antlers — led by the state's current 12th all-time winningest volleyball coach in Romtvedt — have taken care of business thus far this season against other 2A opponents. Their only losses have come against two 3A schools and 4A Mazama on Tuesday night.
Bonanza should prove to be a thorny opponent against multiple potentially larger schools at this weekend's Basin Best Tournament at Henley High School.