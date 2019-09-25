Bonanza volleyball eclipsed Sothern Cascade-opponent Illinois River at home in straight sets, 25-8, 25-10, 25-8.
Senior Grace Lee led the Antlers in kills with 10. Fellow seniors Maddison Lindsey and Nevaeh Nelson each added five kills. Nelson also earned 13 assists and seven aces.
Sophomore libero Madalyn Cory recorded seven digs in Bonanza’s convincing victory.
“The team played solid defense against an improved Illinois Valley team,” Bonanza head coach Donna Romtvedt said.
The Antlers, who are 8-2 and undefeated in the conference, travel to Butte Falls for a non-conference match 5:15 p.m. Thursday before heading to the McKenzie Tournament Saturday.
10 pt. Girls Soccer
Klamath Union 5, Elmira 2
ELMIRA – Klamath Union freshman Lottie Preston earns first high school hat trick in the Pelican’s 5-2 road victory.
Senior Jenni Cervantes and sophomore Cassidy Mahan supplied Klamath Unions other two goals, while junior Sarah Fern earned a pair of assists.
Fielding just one of their usual starting defenders due to illness or injury, the Pelicans relied on freshman Makenna Garcia in the sweeper position. Offensively, Garcia recorded an assist.
“The defense worked well together and trusted each other which led to our success tonight,” Klamath Union head coach Best Narramore said.
On Thursday, the Pelicans, who are now 3-1, host Skyline Conference-opponent Phoenix for a 6:30 p.m. match.