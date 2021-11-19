A Bonanza senior is heading to Texas next fall with a scholarship and a spot on the Texas A&M Equestrian Team.
Kaitlyn Bloom, 17, will study pre-veterinarian medicine while competing in Western Horsemanship at the Division 1 NCAA level. She signed her letter of intent last week in front of friends and family at Bonanza Junior/Senior High School.
Bloom, who has been homeschooled the last five years while traveling and competing at national and world equestrian shows, takes specialty classes at the school when she is able and is considered part of the Bonanza school community. She has taken numerous college classes at Klamath Community College and holds a 3.78 GPA.
“I’ve always loved horses and have been riding my whole life,” Bloom said. “My most recent trainer really pushed me to succeed and ride in college, and it paid off.”
Bloom, with the support of her parents Josh and Amanda Bloom, shows her quarter horse, Cowboy, at major shows around the country. She placed second in the All American Quarter Horse Congress in October. Her success garnered the attention of college coaches and ultimately earned her the Texas A&M tuition scholarship as part of the Equestrian Team.
She started riding as soon as she could sit in the saddle, and participated and competed in FFA and 4-H throughout her youth. She plans to continue competing this year and continue through college with a goal of earning a top three spot in the world shows.