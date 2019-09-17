LAKEVIEW — After finishing pool play 4-2, Bonanza won twice in bracket play before the Antlers fell to Modoc in the championship match of the annual Tallman volleyball tournament Saturday.
In bracket play, Bonanza beat host Lakeview, 25-10, 25-12, and then stopped the Henley junior varsity, 25-20, 25-22. In the finals, Modoc was able to clip the Antlers, 25-21, 25-10.
“We were working with a new rotation,” Bonanza coach Donna Romtvedt said. “Neveah Nelson led the offense in assists, while Grace Lee led the way in kills. Our dig leader was our libero, Madalyn Cory. The entire team improved throughout the day in a very competitive and evenly matched tournament.”
Bonanza returns to action at 5:15 p.m. when it hosts Lost River in a Southern Cascade League match.
Football
Triad 74, Yoncalla 27
YONCALLA — Ethan Roe caught three touchdown passes, and Ethan Moritz two, to help Triad post its first football victory of the season, 74-27, Saturday afternoon at Yoncalla. Triad quarterback Micah Young was 10-for-15 passing for 214 yards.
Tommy Morene rushed for 253 yards and four touchdowns for Triad, while Roe packed the football for 112 yards and rushed for one touchdown. Bryan Allen rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns, while Jordan Aguilar rushed for one.
Brandon Wigzell had an 80-yard kickoff return for the Timberwolves.
Triad, which hosts Crane this weekend, recovered five fumbles and an on-side kick against Yoncalla.
Hosanna Christian 46, North Douglas 6
DRAIN — Spencer Crawford passed for three touchdowns, two to Will Maupin, to help Hosanna Christian to a 46-6 football victory at North Douglas over the weekend. Crawford also completed a touchdown pass to Christian Coleman.
Mikey Sanchas had three rushing touchdowns as the Lions took a 46-0 lead, and Ethan Milligan ran for one.
Sanchas led the defensive with 16 tackles, eight of which were solo efforts, while Milligan added 11 tackles for the Lions.