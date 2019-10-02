LAKEVIEW — Bonanza remained unbeaten in Southern Cascade League volleyball action with a 25-11, 25-11, 25-12 at Lakeview Tuesday.
Nevaeh Nelson finished with 14 assists, five service aces and four kills for the Antlers, now 6-0 in the league. Grace Lee added eight kills and four aces, Chloe Oates six kills and three aces, Madalyn Cory 10 digs, and Paislee Miranda four blocks.
“The team played well and completed the first half of league play undefeated,” Bonanza coach Donna Romtvedt said. “All 10 players contributed to a successful win.”
Bonanza is 12-4 on the year and next plays Thursday at home against Rogue River.
Lakeview fell to 3-2 in the league and travels to Glide Thursday.
Butte Valley 3, Dunsmuir 1
DUNSMUIR — Butte Valley came back from a first-set loss to win three straight sets and claim a 22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20 Evergreen League volleyball victory at Dunsmuir Tuesday night.
Allison Edgar had 20 successful attacks for Butte Valley, six blocks and five service aces, while Kendra Chadwell had 23 attacks and six aces, Kylie Winkle 38 assists and 17 attacks, Lidianna Lopez two assists, and Kylee Truax six digs.
Butte Valley now is 1-3 in the league and plays at Hayfork Thursday. Dunsmuir fell to 0-6 in league play.
Lost River 3, Butte Falls 1
BUTTE FALLS — Lost River evened its Southern Cascade League volleyball record at 3-3 when the Raiders outlasted Butte Falls, 25-18, 27-25, 24-26, 25-17, Tuesday night.
Daniela Duran finished with three kills, two blocks and a pair of service aces for the Raiders, Yulisa Alonzo 20 digs, six aces and two kills, Michelle Ruedas 29 assists, 10 digs and two aces, and Madison Hartman 14 kills, 12 digs and five aces.
Also for Lost River, Llili Figueroa had 16 digs and eight kills, and Yoselin Salazar three kills.
Lost River hosts Illinois Valley Thursday.