Bonanza’s Brooke Mosier pinned three consecutive opponents to win her weight class at the Culver Invitational at Culver High School over the weekend.

Mosier defeated Glendale’s Destiny Weaver in a second-round reversal to win the 104-113-pound class.

On the boys’ side, fellow Antler Conner German finished sixth in the 120-pound class.

Viks face off in championship match

In the same meet, Mazama senior Zeke Heaton won the 195-pound championship bout after defeating fellow Viking Tyson Van Gastel in a 6-4 decision.

After a couple of byes, Heaton won both of his quarterfinal and semifinal matches by fall. Van Gastel rode three-straight first round pins to the championship.

At 152, Mazama’s Savien Burk fell to Ryon Martinho, of Illinois Valley, in that weight’s championship match to claim second place.

Isaac Pena, also a Viking, was upset in the 285 semifinal, but quickly pinned La Pine’s Kadin Yeager in the consolation bracket to grab third place.

Treyce Horton picked up fourth in 132, Tanner Wood placed sixth in 145 and Taylor Casey finished fifth in the 170-pound class.

As a team, Mazama finished sixth with 151 points while Bonanza grabbed 18th and Chiloquin placed 21st.