BUTTE FALLS — Bonanza remained unbeaten in Southern Cascade League volleyball action after the Antler rolled past Butte Falls, 25-16, 25-17, 25-10, Thursday.
“The girls had an excellent offensive match against an outstanding defensive team,” Bonanza coach Donna Romtvedt said after the Antlers upped their SCL mark to 5-0. Butte Falls had entered the match second in the league, and fell to 3-2.
“With a season-high 35 kills, the team played at a high intensity throughout the match,” she said,
Madalyn Cory finished with 12 digs and six service aces for Bonanza, while Chloe Oates had 13 kills and three aces, Grace Lee 10 kills, Nevaeh Nelson 20 assists, Maddison Lindsey eight kills and Breanna Mestes eight aces.
Bonanza travels to McKenzie for tournament play Saturday.
Lost River, 3 Glide 0
MERRILL — Lost River dropped a 25-21, 25-15, 25-22 Southern Cascade League volleyball match to Glide Tuesday at home.
Madison Hartman had six digs, four kills and two service aces for Lost Rivezr, Yulisa Alonzo 15 digs and three kills, Michelle Ruedas 14 assists and five digs, Nelly Camacho 20 digs and four aces, Lili Figueroa seven digs, four kills and two aces, Daniela Duran three aces and Yoselin Salazar three kills.
Glide now is 4-2 in the league, while Lost River fell to 2-3.
Butte Valley 3, Surprise Valley 0
DORRIS — Butte Valley overcame Surprise Valley to post its first Evergreen League volleyball victory of the season with its 25-20, 25-12, 25-15 win Thursday.
Kylie Winkle paced the Bulldogs with 16 assists and eight kills, while Kylie Truax finished with two service aces and two kills, Kendra Chadwell 13 assists, Allison Edgar eight kills, Bianca Camacho three assists, Lidianna Lopez four assist, McKenzie Anderson four aces, Karen Mathews five assists and Lilly Crump 17 assists.