BONANZA — With a 25-24, 25-20, 25-18 victory over Glide Tuesday in the Southern Cascade League district championships, Bonanza clinched a home-court match in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs, which begin Saturday.
“After trailing by 10 points in the first set, the girls rallied for a 25-23 win,” veteran coach Donna Romtvedt said. “We missed serves and made several attack errors at the beginning of the first set to dig ourselves a hole.
“The girls made an incredible comeback and fought to take the set with tough serves and hard swings down the stretch.
“It was such an important match for us and you could tell the team was feeling the pressure. A loss would have sent us on the road against one of the top teams in the state,” Romtvedt said.
Instead, Glide will travel for the first round of the state playoffs.
“Kudos to Glide, which continued to fight for every point throughout the three sets and played tough defense, making our hitters work hard for every kill,” Romtvedt said.
The coach said Nevaeh Nelson was solid at running the Bonanza offense and giving the Antlers quality sets to make them super effective.
“We are excited to advance to the state playoffs,” Romtvedt said.
Chloe Oates finished the match with 12 kills and three service aces for Bonanza, while Maddison Lindsey had seven kills and four blocks, Grace Lee 13 kills, Nelson 27 assists and Breanna Mestas five aces.
Official state tournament pairings are expected to be released today by the Oregon School Activities Association, which is when Bonanza will learn who it will host Saturday.
Girls Soccer
Henley 1, Hidden Valley 0
Ryane Mattox scored off a rebound on her own shot to give Henley a 1-0 lead six minutes into Monday’s Skyline Conference girls soccer match. The Hornets held on for a 1-0 upset of then second-rated Hidden Valley.
“It was a great result and effort by the whole team on Senior Night, where seniors Raigan Loney and Tanikwah Lang were honored,” Henley coach Mike Hedlund said. “The defense did a great job limiting Hidden Valley to long shots.”
In the league’s other girls matches, Mazama clipped Phoenix, 2-1, and North Valley rolled past Klamath Union, 8-0.
With Hidden Valley’s loss, North Valley won the league title. Both gained automatic berths to the Class 4A postseason. Henley, Mazama, Klamath Union and Phoenix, in that order, likely will gain playoff berths.
Boys Soccer
Monday Matches
North Valley beat Klamath Union, 1-0, Phoenix stopped Mazama, 5-2, and Hidden Valley clipped Henley, 1-0, Monday in the final round of Skyline Conference matches.
Phoenix and North Valley clinched the league’s two automatic Class 4A state playoff berths, while Hidden Valley should receive an at-large berth for a playoff match.