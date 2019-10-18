CAVE JUNCTION – The Antlers went three straight for the 11th time this season. Bonanza, undefeated in the Southern Cascade, has won five straight games.
Against Illinois Valley on Thursday, the Antlers finished with set scores of 25-22, 25-9 and 25-18.
Senior Nevaeh Nelson had a team-high 21 assists with six kills and five aces. Fellow senior Chloe Oates had 12 kills and sophomore libero Madalyn Cory had 16 digs with three aces.
Senior Grace Lee had 10 kills and senior Kaylee Conner had six digs.
The Antlers have just two games left in the season. They host Butte Falls 5:15 p.m. Tuesday and Lakeview 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
Henley 3, North Valley 0
The Hornets swept the Knights Thursday night in their second-straight 3-0 win 25-21, 25-19, 25-13.
Senior Ashlynn Sherrill led with 13 kills followed by junior Ellie Niehus with nine and senior Gracie Parker with eight. Freshman Lilly Cline and senior Paige Barnett had 14 and 13 assists, respectively. Junior Carli Moore had four blocks with five kills.
The Hornets have just one more Skyline Conference match 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Klamath Union for the Pelicans’ Senior Recognition Night.
Boys Soccer North Valley 1, Henley 0
GRANTS PASS – The Hornets fell to the Knights Thursday night 1-0.
The game’s only goal came in the 26th minute from North Valley senior Keoni Bragado.
Henley will host the Klamath Union Pelicans 6:30 p.m. Monday.