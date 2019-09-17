BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Defensive end Curtis Weaver shrugged and smiled wryly when asked about his record-tying performance in No. 22 Boise State’s 45-10 victory over Portland State Saturday night.
“It means something to me,” Weaver said of matching the school’s single-game record of four sacks. “It’s always good but, at the end of the day, the whole D-line played a role in it, but we’ve got to keep moving forward. We’ve got the Mountain West conference play now and that’s still our goal.”
Weaver served as a perfect spokesperson for the Broncos business-like approach to playing an FCS school for only the third time since 2010. Instead of getting caught looking past the Vikings, Boise State was laser focused.
As focused as Boise State was, though, it didn’t lack for flashy and explosive plays.
John Hightower returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to get Boise State’s scoring started. C.T. Thomas scored the first of two touchdowns on a one-handed snag after getting tipped by his defender. Stefan Cobbs scored on his first ever catch, racing 44 yards to the end zone and losing his helmet on a hit after he had scored.
Then there was Weaver wreaking havoc in the Vikings backfield on just about every play in the second half.
“If (Weaver) continues to stay humble and hungry, hopefully good things keep happening,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said.
Boise State (3-0) has yet to allow any points in the second half this season, joining Wisconsin as the only two schools to still hold that distinction.
“Protection was a problem for us all night long,” Portland State coach Bruce Barnum said. “We had some things work for us early and I was pleased with the start, but we couldn’t get them off the field after that first quarter.”
Portland State (1-2), which played Arkansas tough in a 20-13 loss in the Vikings season opener, racked up 159 yards in the first quarter but only 85 over the final three. Last week, Boise State allowed zero yards of total offense against Marshall.
Portland State closes out its nonconference schedule by traveling to Eastern Oregon this Saturday, while Boise State hosts Air Force Friday in the Mountain West conference opener for both teams.