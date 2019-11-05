SAN JOSE, Calif. — With Boise State’s defense struggling to slow down Josh Love and San Jose State, the Broncos turned to their ground game to hold off the Spartans and keep their New Year’s Six bowl aspirations alive.
Freshman George Holani ran for 126 yards and four touchdowns and No. 21 Boise State bounced back from its first loss of the season by beating San Jose State, 52-42, late Saturday night.
The Broncos (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West) lost, 28-25, at Brigham Young two weeks ago with starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier sidelined, but responded following a week off despite falling into an early 14-0 hole.
Boise State needs to keep winning and possibly get some help in the American Athletic Conference, where Cincinnati and Memphis are also in the running for a major bold bid.
It wouldn’t have mattered had the Broncos not held off the Spartans, scoring touchdowns on five straight drives in the second half before ending the game with kneel-downs. Boise State finished with six rushing touchdowns and 253 yards on the ground.
The Broncos then finally got a key defensive stop against the Spartans (4-5, 1-4) thanks to a sack by Curtis Weaver, and Andrew Van Buren provided a cushion with a 32-yard score that made it 45-34 with 6:24 to play.
The Spartans fell to 0-14 all-time against Boise State.
Nevada 21, New Mexico 10
RENO, Nev. — Carson Strong passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns, Romeo Doubs had 11 receptions for 167 yards, both career highs, and a score, and Nevada beat New Mexico, 21-10, late Saturday night.
Strong went 27-of-39 with no interceptions, Elijah Cooks had six catches for 74 yards and a touchdown and Dom Peterson had two sacks for Nevada.
Strong scrambled for seven yards on a third-and-5 and Devonte Lee ran for 14 yards on a fourth-and-1 during a 15-play, 80-yard drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock and was capped by Toa Taua’s one-yard TD run.
After New Mexico went three-and-out, Strong connected with Doubs for a 57-yard TD to give Nevada (5-4, 2-3 Mountain West) the lead for good at 14-7 with 5:08 left in the first half.
Ahmari Davis had 15 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown for New Mexico (2-7, 0-5). The Lobos have lost six in a row.
Fresno State 41, Hawaii 38
HONOLULU — Ronnie Rivers scored two third-quarter touchdowns as Fresno State scored 24 consecutive points, Cesar Silva made a 37-yard field goal as time expired, and the Bulldogs beat Hawaii, 41-38, late Saturday night.
Rivers finished with 19 carries for 103 yards. Jorge Reyna was 17-of-27 passing for 188 yards and a score and added 11 carries for 96 yards for Fresno State (4-4, 2-2 Mountain West).
The Bulldogs trailed, 24-14, at halftime, but scored on each of their first four second-half possessions, including touchdown runs of 44 and four yards by Rivers, to take a 14-point lead when Reyna hit Jared Rice for a 26-yard TD with 10:06 left.
The Rainbow Warriors (5-4, 2-3) tied it with 65 seconds to play.
McDonald was 21-of-42 passing for 275 and a touchdown with one interception and added a six-yard TD run. Cordeiro completed 5-of-9 for 71 yards and had four carries for 33 yards.
UCLA 31, Colorado 14
PASADENA, Calif. — UCLA has gone from woeful to controlling its own destiny in the Pac-12 South in less than a month.
The Bruins won their third straight game as Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for two touchdowns and Joshua Kelley added two rushing scores in a 31-14 victory over Colorado Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA, which is on its first three-game winning streak since 2015, goes into the bye week 4-5 overall, but 4-2 in conference play. It trails ninth-ranked Utah by just a game in the division going into their Nov. 16 matchup in Salt Lake City.
The Bruins victory mirrored their earlier wins against Stanford and Arizona State. Their offense was balanced, and the defense was able to get consistent pressure on Colorado quarterback Steven Montez.
Thompson-Robinson was 21-of-28 for 226 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Montez was 21-of-38 for 195 yards and accounted for both Colorado (3-6, 1-5) touchdowns. The two touchdowns give Montez 70 at Colorado, which ties him with Sefo Liufau (2013-16) and Cody Hawkins (2007-10) for the most in the school’s history.