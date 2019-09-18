DORRIS — Just one senior. The Butte Valley volleyball team has only one senior on its roster this season in Kylie Winkle.
After losing six seniors and high caliber players like Cristal Perez and Lea Licea, the volleyball program has had to adjust to new faces on the court.
During an Evergreen League home match Tuesday, Butte Valley was unable to build off a hard-fought third set to avoid a sweep and fell to Big Valley, 25-22, 25-18, 25-27, 25-19.
Butte Valley had a difficult time against Big Valley other than a strong third set when it took an early 9-0 lead. The Cardinals found their way back to tie the set at 20-all, extending the third set before the Bulldogs came through mentally to win it.
“We are just working to understand each other more. Our setter needs to learn how us hitters want our sets but it will come with time,” Butte Valley’s McKenzie Anderson said.
“I think being a team, talking and building the skills in school and out is really important. It is all the same. Understanding we have to be a family and we are a family is what gives me motivation. We have to be successful as one.”
Allison Edgar, one of the Bulldogs new players, has always lived in Dorris, but grew up going to Triad until she decided she wanted to play for her hometown this season.
“Coming in new, I get to learn a bunch of different players and how they play. We try to talk if it is a communication problem or we need to just talk more. We all talk about it as a team and fix it in practice,” Edgar said.
“When I am playing, I want my team and I to succeed and win ... to play to our best ability. Not just myself, but I want my team to as well. That is what I think of when I play.”
Big Valley will be short-handed this season after having 15 players a year ago.
This year, the team has seven.
To help with team chemistry, the Cardinals included a college coach in their camp to help them mentally and physically.
The hard work in the offseason helped as the volleyball team finished second in the Greenville tournament.
“I think they (Butte Valley) came in thinking they were going to win but we came in with a strong mindset. Support. That is our big thing because when you do not have support, you do not play well,” Big Valley junior Jesse Gould said.
“We have played with the same girls since we can remember. You never really get any new girls and we just lose girls and do not really gain that many. It is small so we have to work a lot harder.”