An 8-1 run in the final two minutes erased a late Oregon Tech lead, as Bethel College held off the Hustlin’ Owls 87-85 in the final game of the Crossroads/Cascade Challenge on Saturday in Winona Lake, Indiana.

Chikara Tanaka converted an inside basket with 1:17 remaining to break an 81-81 tie, with the Pilots (5-0) getting two defensive stops to earn the neutral-court victory.


