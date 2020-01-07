BEND — Brandon Howdyshell scored twice, once in each of the second and third periods, Sunday and helped the Bend Rapids complete a weekend sweep of the Klamath Falls Ice Hawks in a rare shutout, 5-0, at the Pavilion.
Anders Korman scored in the first period to give the Rapids the lead in a game in which only four penalties were called. One of the two called on Klamath Falls, however, led to a goal against the Ice Hawks.
In addition to Howdyshell and Korman, Bend also had goals from Ryan Walker and Isaiah Snyder.
Klamath Falls returns to action this next weekend at the Rink Exchange for a pair of games against the Eugene Generals.
The Ice Hawks next are at home Jan. 17-20 when they host the annual Collier Challenge Cup.
Boys Basketball KU 48, Sisters 40
SISTERS — Down at halftime, Klamath Union claimed the lead during the third period Saturday and finished with a 48-40 victory over Sisters in a nonleague boys basketball game in which the Pelicans upped their record to 9-3.
Garrett Short came up just short of a double-double effort to help KU, and finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. He also was one of four Pelicans with three assists, and added three blocked shots to his efforts.
Xavier Arvizu and Darius Holmes also scored in double figures for KU, which plays Marist at Marshfield High School at 6 p.m. Friday in the annual Skyline/Sky-Em crossover tournament. The Pels then meet Marshfield at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Jacob Cook also had eight KU rebounds.
Skyline Conference league play begins one week from today.
For Sisters, which fell to 2-9, Nate Weber had 14 points and Sam Nicklous 13.
North Lake 58, Prospect 21
PROSPECT — North Lake took a 28-9 halftime lead and then dominated the third period Saturday as the Cowboys captured a 58-21 Mountain Valley League boys basketball victory at Prospect.
Zach Wesler scored 18 points, and Noah Roth 13, for North Lake, which upped its lead record to 3-2. The seventh-rated Cowboys are 7-2 on the season and play at 4-1 Paisley tonight. Paisley, ranked No. 15, is 8-2 on the season. Fourth-rated Triad and ninth-rated Trinity Lutheran also are in the top 10 in the Class 1A state rankings.
For Prospect, which fell to 1-4 in the MVL and 2-8 on the season, Jadon Taylor, Boden Perkins and Theo James each had four points.