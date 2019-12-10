Charles Martin scored a pure hat trick Sunday to power the Bend Rapids to a 5-0 win over the Klamath Falls Ice Hawks and complete a sweep of the weekend series at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena.
Martin scored his first goal with 6½ minutes left in the first period, and then notched both Bend goals in the second period. Ryan Walker and Willem Plunkett sandwiched goals around Martin’s true hat trick.
The Rapids put 35 shots on goal Sunday, after having almost 50 the day before.
Klamath Falls had 11 shots against Bend Sunday, and fell to 1-2 on the season.
The Ice Hawks continue their homestand with a pair of games against Eugene this weekend, and host the Generals at 5 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Boys Basketball
Grants Pass 55, Henley 46
YREKA — Grants Pass used a 19-point third-period effort to come from behind and claim a 55-46 victory over Henley in the final round of play Saturday in the annual Yreka Miners boys basketball tournament.
The Cavemen outscored Henley, 19-6 in the third quarter.
Morgan Law scored 18 points for Class 6A Grants Pass, while Cade Anderson added 14 to help Grants Pass win the tournament championship game.
Braden Lawrie scored a team-high 10 points for Henley, all in the second half. Seth Howe added nine points, and Matthew Neubert and Drew Frank seven each.
Henley returns to action at 7 p.m. today at St. Mary’s in Medford.
Girls Basketball
Chiloquin wins title
SILETZ — After beating the Toledo junior varsity in the first game, 51-17, the Chiloquin girls basketball team came back to stop Butte Falls, 22-7, and won the Siletz Valley tournament over the weekend.
In the win over league rival Butte Falls, Lani Jackson had nine points, six rebounds and five steals, an effort which allowed her to make the all-tournament team. Hannah Schroeder, the tournament MVP, had six points, eight rebounds and three steals.
In the first game the Queens played, Schroeder had 25 points, four rebounds, four steals and an assist, while Jackson finished with nine points, six steals and six assists.
Chiloquin plays at Bonanza tonight.