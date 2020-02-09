EUGENE — Red-hot Northwest Christian nailed 15-of-29 three-point field-goal attempts Saturday and used the effort to stun 12th-rated Oregon Tech, 87-82, in Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s basketball play at the Morris Event Center.
Every Beacon who attempted a three-point basket made one as NCU pulled close to OIT in the battle for playoff positioning.
NCU is 9-7 in the league, and dropped Tech to 9-6.
The Hustlin’ Owls have a chance to help themselves since they return home and play their final five regular season games at Danny Miles Court, starting with a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday contest against No. 8 Southern Oregon.
Tech led by as many as 11 points in the first half Saturday, and the Beacons were up by 12 in the second half in a game in which there were two ties and nine lead changes.
For the injury-marred Hustlin’ Owls, Matt Van Tassell scored a career high for the second night in a row, and led Tech Saturday with 25 points. He also had seven rebounds. He had set his career high Friday at Corban.
Saturday, Mitchell Fink and Garret Albrecht both scored 19 points, and Albrecht completed a double-double performance with 10 rebounds. Lachlan McKimm also had seven rebounds for OIT, which won the backboard wars.
As well as a brilliant three-point shooting effort, the Beacons helped themselves with seven blocked shots as they evened the season series with OIT as well as upping their overall record to 14-12.
Tech fell to 19-6 on the year, and was 5-for-18 from three-point range in Saturday’s game.
Friday’s Game
Oregon Tech 84, Corban 67
SALEM — Oregon Tech’s first win at Corban under head coach Justin Parnell may be one of the biggest of his career.
The Hustlin’ Owls stopped Corban, 84-67, with a victory which enhanced Tech’s position in the league standings as OIT overcomes injuries to work toward a fourth straight trip to the NAIA Division II national tournament.
Friday, Corban took a 6-0 lead one minute into the game, and Tech trailed by as many as eight points before it came back to take its first lead, 33-31, on a Scotty Burge layup with seven minutes left in the first half.
By halftime, OIT led, 47-35.
The Owls would take a trio of 16-point leads in the second half before Corban mounted a comeback and cut its deficit to nine points, but would get no closer.
Fink led Tech with 31 points and five assists, while Matt Van Tassell scored a career high 23 points and Harrison Steiger finished with 15. Burge also had five assists and five rebounds, the latter total equaled by Garret Albrecht.
Van Tassell scored 20 of his points in the first half.
Tech, which made 58% of its shots, outscored the host Warriors, 26-9, in points scored off the opponents turnovers.