It all begins again this week.
Oregon Tech’s women host NCAA Division II Sonoma State in a Saturday exhibition basketball game at Danny Miles. From there, the Hustlin’ Owls, men and women, begin their quest for Cascade Collegiate Conference honors.
Scott Meredith begins his 11th season at Oregon Tech, and will have, easily, his youngest team ever with six freshmen among its 13 players.
“We’re excited for the season, and one of the reasons is the makeup of this year,” Meredith said at a basketball booster gathering for where fans and players, along with several parents, were able to mingle.
“We might be young, but we want to win now,” Meredith said.
Last season allowed Meredith to become the sixth active NAIA women’s coach on the West Coast, there are 42 total, with 200 or more career wins. He enters the new season with 215 victories, and 111 losses.
“The potential to see the growth and development of this season is something I get to see very day,” Meredith said.
The gathering at the Running Y, on a beautiful fall evening, also gave him the chance to introduce his new assistant coach, someone who is familiar to long-time Tech basketball fans — Ryan Beesley, a member of the 2008 men’s national basketball championship team.
Beesley spent the last three seasons assisting another OIT grad, Alex Carlson at Southern Oregon in that women’sprogram.
“One thing that sets this university apart from the others is that you can go up to an athlete here, shake their hand and engage in a good conversation,” Beesley said.
That followed OIT athletic director John VanDyke, who said: “Athletics are really special at Oregon Tech. Our student-athletes are worth celebrating.”
It is worth noting the OIT women of 2017-18 had the highest team grade point average among all women’s teams in the country, regardless of division. The team GPA was 3.78.
Grades are big for men’s coach Justin Parnell, too.
Like Beesley and men’s assistant coach Joshua Wetzler, Parnell is a former Hustlin’ Owl.
“I know there were a lot of questions,” Parnell said of his start as a head coach, especially following legendary OIT coach Danny Miles, who retired after 45 seasons and 1,040 career wins.
Now in his fourth season, Parnell noted the men, too, sported a 3.00 or better team GPA and has had a 100 percent graduation rate in his years at Tech.
“Your presence at an event like this is important. There will be relationships made that will last a lifetime,” Parnell said, noting that almost everyone returns from a team which last year finished second in its national tournament.
“This season,” he said, “we have high expectations, and our guys have been practicing like that. I cannot wait for them to compete. I am super excited to coach this team.”
The men begin their season Oct. 26 at home with an exhibition game against the Seattle Mountaineers, and then open for real a few days later.
“We (Scott Meredith and I) have the best college basketball job in the country because of you guys,” Parnell said of the fans and supporters of the Hustlin’ Owls.
Long-time radio broadcaster Bobby Thompson did note, that 2020 is a leap year. OIT’s national basketball championships all came in leap years (2004, 2008 with Wetzler and Beesley, and 2012). He also noted OIT likely will be ranked second in the national preseason poll which will be released Oct. 23.
In the meantime, OIT’s men’s and women’s soccer sides, men’s and women’s golfers, men’s and women’s cross country teams, and the volleyball team all are off to sound, solid starts to their fall seasons, with only the cross country runners not having a home event before basketball begins.
