Oregon Tech pitchers combined to strike out 20 Bushnell batters while allowing just three hits in a 5-0 and 6-2 Cascade Collegiate Conference doubleheader sweep Friday in Eugene.
The Lady Owls (28-5 overall, 18-1 CCC), the top-ranked team in the NAIA coaches’ poll, won the opener 5-0 and the second game 6-2.
In the opener, OIT was held off the scoreboard until posting a pair of runs in the third inning. They added two more runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Kacie Schmidt (14-1) went the distance for OIT, striking out 12 batters. She allowed just two hits.
In the second game, the Lady Owls scored five runs in the top of the first inning, highlighted by a two-run triple by starting pitcher Mckenzie Staub.
The Beacons (7-22, 4-12) avoided another shutout as they scored twice in the bottom of the first.
Staub (13-3) allowed just one hit, striking out eight. Zoe Allen led the offense as she went 3-for-4 while Kaila Mick and Maggie Buckholz had two hits apiece.
The Owls, who have a 16-game winning streak, are scheduled to play another twin bill against Bushnell beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.
PREP BASEBALL
Newport 12, Henley 2: Despite a solid start from Mark Carpenter, the Hornets (3-5) lost their finale to the hosts at the Newport Tournament, managing just four hits.
Carpenter allowed two earned runs on two hits in four innings, with six strikeouts.
The Cubs (6-1) scored six times in the bottom of the sixth to end the game. Lucas Paranto went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.
The Hornets split their two tourney games Thursday, defeating Crescent Valley 7-1 before suffering a 14-10 loss to Dallas. Tyler Harper went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs in the victory and allowed just one hit and one unearned run over 5⅔ innings.
Tillamook 9, Klamath Union 8: Josh Simmons was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth to force in the winning run, as the Cheesemakers rallied for the victory at the White Buffalo Classic in Madras.
Leading 8-7 in the final inning — a double and two KU errors allowed the tying run to score. After intentionally loading the bases with two walks. PJ Safford got a strikeout and a force out at home, but his 1-1 fastball hit Simmons to end the game.
Noah Daley was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Safford went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for KU — which outhit the Cheesemakers 9-5 but committed eight errors.
The Pelicans (0-4) dropped their first two of the tourney, losing 24-4 to Crook County on Wednesday and 19-6 to host Madras on Thursday.
PREP SOFTBALL
North Medford Spring Break Tournament: Henley (5-2) won all three of its games in this week’s tourney while Mazama (1-8) lost its three.
The Hornets defeated Milwaukie Academy of the Arts 13-4, West Albany 9-5 and La Salle Prep 8-1 to extend their winning streak to five games.
The Vikings were defeated 10-7 by Dayton, 11-10 by Taft and 9-0 by Hoopa Valley (Calif.) and have lost five in a row.
Klamath Union 12, Lost River 1: The visiting Pelicans (1-2) earned their first victory of the season Wednesday.