OIT's Mckenzie Staub

 Courtesy of OIT athletics

Oregon Tech pitchers combined to strike out 20 Bushnell batters while allowing just three hits in a 5-0 and 6-2 Cascade Collegiate Conference doubleheader sweep Friday in Eugene.

The Lady Owls (28-5 overall, 18-1 CCC), the top-ranked team in the NAIA coaches’ poll, won the opener 5-0 and the second game 6-2.


