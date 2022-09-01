Season tickets for the 2022-23 Oregon Tech men’s and women’s basketball campaign are now on sale.
Fans will be treated to 12 doubleheaders (the 11 Cascade Conference twinbills, along with a non-conference set against Pacific Union), with the Hustlin’ Owls hosting two non-conference dates (exhibition vs. Seattle Mountaineers, opener vs. William Jessup) and the Lady Owls hosting the Lithia Classic.
Reserved season tickets for the 30-game schedule are $175 – with current season-ticket holders having the opportunity to renew their seats from the 2021-22 season through Oct. 1.
To commemorate the 75th anniversary of Oregon Tech, all general admission tickets have been slashed this season to $75 – less than $3 per game.
In addition, a general admission family pass – for two adults and two children – is $200.
For fans unable to purchase their tickets online, the Oregon Tech ticket office in the Athletic Center will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional questions can be directed via email at tickets@oit.edu.
The season-opening basketball contest is set for Oct. 22, when the Hustlin’ Owls host the Seattle Mountaineers in an exhibition game.
Prep volleyball
Henley 3, St. Mary's 2: Kenzie Carpenter had 10 kills as the Hornets opened their season with a 20-25, 25-11, 25-14, 17-25, 15-7 victory.
Lily Cline had 33 assists for Henley and Kendal Hadwick added five aces, five kills and a block.