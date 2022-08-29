Hunter Hoogerwerf, OIT men's soccer

Hunter Hoogerwerf

 OIT athletics

Hunter Hoogerwerf scored twice as the Oregon Tech men’s soccer team opened its season with a 2-2 draw against Simpson University on Sunday in Redding, Calif.

The tie for the Owls (0-0-1) extended a school-record unbeaten streak to 15 matches.

