Hunter Hoogerwerf scored twice as the Oregon Tech men’s soccer team opened its season with a 2-2 draw against Simpson University on Sunday in Redding, Calif.
The tie for the Owls (0-0-1) extended a school-record unbeaten streak to 15 matches.
The Redhawks (0-0-2) opened the scoring in the 18th minute, as Diego Alvarez headed home a cross into the area from Austin Miller.
Hoogerwerf answered twice in a six-minute span to give OIT the lead. The junior tallied an unassisted goal with less than a minute left in the first half to square the match – and in the 51st minute, collected a ball in the box and found the net to give Tech the 2-1 edge.
SU earned a point with a late goal from Ramirez Cervantes in the 83rd minute.
Simpson held a 9-8 edge in total shots. Four Owls had two shots on the day – Brock Rideout, Andrew Pasang, Rosendo Juarez-Flores and Hoogerwerf – with goalkeeper Joel Witts making three saves.
The contest marked the debut of OIT first-year coach Eric McManamon.
OIT next plays Friday, traveling to La Grande for a neutral site matchup vs. Jamestown.
OIT’s Nakamura honored: Oregon Tech goalkeeper Sydni Nakamura was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s women’s defensive player of the week, announced by the league’s information office.
The junior, from Mililani, Hawaii, had a shutout in last Wednesday’s season opener at Simpson University, helping the Lady Owls earn a road draw. Nakamura recorded a career-high seven saves, including a key stop midway through the first half — a leaping deflection of a shot heading to the upper corner of the net.
It was the second shutout of Nakamura’s career.
OIT returns to action Friday, traveling to La Grande for a neutral site match against the University of Jamestown at 12:30 p.m.
Greenville 26, Butte Valley 20: Despite a big game from Kyler Hensley, the host Bulldogs lost their season opener Friday night.
Hensley had 261 all-purpose yards. He rushed 16 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns, made Butte Valley’s only reception of the game for 72 yards and had a 63-yard interception return.
Hensley also made nine tackles, seven of which were solo. Only teammate Joey Cillone had more stops with 13 total (six solo).
