Nick McMillen opened his final Oregon Tech cross country campaign with a seventh-place finish, helping the Owls place third overall at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Preview Meet in Talent.

The Owls placed all five of their scoring runners in the top 20, finishing with 63 team points – just four points behind second-place Southern Oregon (59). Eastern Oregon ran away with the team title (17), with Tech well ahead of both Bushnell (104) and Corban (125).

