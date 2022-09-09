Nick McMillen opened his final Oregon Tech cross country campaign with a seventh-place finish, helping the Owls place third overall at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Preview Meet in Talent.
The Owls placed all five of their scoring runners in the top 20, finishing with 63 team points – just four points behind second-place Southern Oregon (59). Eastern Oregon ran away with the team title (17), with Tech well ahead of both Bushnell (104) and Corban (125).
“Our guys were really solid, it was a great opener for us,” OIT coach Mike Anderson said. “There is nothing that can replicate racing and it was a great opportunity for some of our runners to get back on the course after a long layoff. I am happy where we are and know we will be even better when we return here in November.”
McMillen battled the dusty conditions to clock an 8,000-meter time of 26:10.40 – running in a pack that had five EOU runners and one racer from Southern.
Jonas Hartline placed 12th (26:40.70) and Tychon Preston took 15th (27:03.40), both running in the middle pack. Joseph Wilkinson (27:34.50) and Toby Ruston (27:38.60) worked together throughout, placing 17th and 18th.
Maxwell Cox (28:52.40 / 31st) and Thomas Long (29:25.10 / 34th) completed the OIT finishers.
Justin Ash of EOU earned the individual title, blitzing the field in 25:30 – 19 seconds ahead of teammate Hunter Nichols.
OIT returns to action in two weeks, competing at the Jessup invitational in Rocklin, Calif.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Lady Owls take fourth in CCC Preview: Kira Morrow led the way for Oregon Tech, posting a fifth-place finish at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Preview Meet.
Morrow recorded a 5,000-meter time of 20:37.50 and finished as the first non-Southern Oregon runner in the field.
SOU claimed the team title with 18 points, placing all five of their scoring runners in the top eight. The Lady Owls finished fourth overall with 77 points – just behind Eastern Oregon (64) and Bushnell (76).
“It was a really good opener for us,” Anderson said. “Kira ran like crazy and mixed it up with some quality runners. Our entire team engaged really well in the middle of the race and I am excited to see the progress we will make before we return here in November.”
Hannah Mason placed 10th overall (21:06.70), with McKenzie Morgan taking 14th (21:41.40). Both Mackenzie Peterson and Rachel Newhard earned top-25 efforts – Peterson in 23rd (23:12.90) and Newhard in 25th (23:41.30).
Kayla Clayton of SOU earned the individual title (19:13.70), six seconds ahead of teammate Lauren Forster (19:19.40).
OIT returns to action in two weeks, competing at the Jessup invitational in Rocklin, Calif.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Bonanza 3, Chiloquin 0: Josie Cole had 17 kills and eight assists to lead the Antlers to the 25-13, 25-20, 26-24 victory.
Julie Hess added 14 kills, 14 assists and six aces, Jaidyn Maddock had five aces and four digs and Kylie Basso had seven kills and two aces.