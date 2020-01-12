NORTH BEND — Mazama struggled from three-point range Saturday, going 2-for-18, and ended up dropping a 52-43 decision to Siuslaw in the Skyline/Sky Em Crossover Tournament. Mazama held a 20-17 halftime lead.
Tristan Lee and Wes Gibson both scored 10 points for Mazama. The two were a combined 12-of-16 at the free-throw line.
Siuslaw’s Brody Terry had 18 points.
Marist 40, Henley 34
NORTH BEND — Henley was unable to overcome a scoreless first period Saturday, rallied in the fourth period but dropped a 40-34 boys basketball game to Marist in the Skyline/Sky Em Crossover Tournament.
Matthew Neubert had 21 points for the Hornets, along with four rebounds. Seth Howe paced Henley with eight rebounds.
Marshfield 75, Klamath Union 70
NORTH BEND — Klamath Union had four players score in double figures, and another come up a point shy, but it was not enough for the Pelicans, who dropped a 75-70 boys basketball game to Marshfield in the Skyline/Sky Em Crossover Tournament Saturday.
Darius Holmes had a team-high 14 points and three assists, while Jacob Cook finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and a blocked shot. Garrett Short had 12 points and five rebounds. Xavier Arvizu had a team-high four assists.
A 15-of-27 effort at the free-throw line hurt KU.
Trinity Lutheran 71, North Lake 40
BEND — Trinity Lutheran pulled away from North Lake in the second period Saturday on the way to a 71-40 Mountain Valley League boys basketball victory. The Saints opened up a 42-18 halftime lead, and took a 65-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Silas Roth and Tyce Grassman both scored 12 points for North Lake, and Roth added seven rebounds and two blocked shots to his efforts, while Grassman had six rebounds. Noah Roth had a team-high eight rebounds and three steals.
A 2-for-17 effort from three-point range hurt the Cowboys, who fell to 5-4 in the MVL.
Top-rated Class 1A Trinity Lutheran is 8-1 in league play.
Saturday Girls Basketball
Mazama 43, Marshfield 27
PHOENIX — Mazama took the lead early and then sealed its 43-27 win over Marshfield Saturday in the Skyline/Sky Em Crossover Tournament with a strong second-half effort. The Vikings took a 13-5 lead in the first period, and outscored the Pirates, 25-14, in the second half.
Averie Romander and Ella Baley both scored 14 Mazama points in the win as the Vikings upped their record to 6-5 with Skyline Conference play scheduled to begin Tuesday.
Henley 39, Junction City 26
PHOENIX — A big second-period effort, when Henley outscored Junction City, 16-4, powered the Hornets to a 39-26 girls basketball victory Saturday in the Skyline/Sky Em Crossover Tournament.
Raigan Loney led the Hornets with 11 points, and was the only player on either team to reach double figures. All eight Henley players scored, and Alex Sharp was a basket shy of double-digits and shared team rebounding honors with Carli Moore, both with four caroms. Sharp and Kinzie Nelson both had three assists.
Klamath Union 45, Marist 40
PHOENIX — Klamath Union came from behind in the second period to take a 25-21 lead at halftime, and went on to a 45-40 girls basketball victory over Marist Saturday in the Skyline/Sky Em Crossover Tournament.
ShielTeal Watah was 7-for-11 at the free-throw line and used that effort to take game-scoring honors with 23 points. Teammate Kenzie Probst added 10 for the Pelicans.
Late Friday Report
Lost River 44, Lakeview 34
LAKEVIEW — Lost River opened up a double-digit lead in the second half Friday as the Raiders posted a 44-34 basketball victory at Lakeview as both teams opened the Southern Cascade League girls season.
Damary Duran narrowly missed a double-double effort for the Raiders, and finished the game with 14 points and nine steals. Angela Taylor added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders, who were scheduled to host Butte Falls Saturday, but the game was postponed until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Valeria Aguirre led Lost River with 16 rebounds.
Tyler McNeley had seven Lakeview points.