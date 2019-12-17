SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)— Matt Ryan outshined his former offensive coordinator in an MVP-type fashion Kyle Shanahan knows oh so well.
Yet even this rally might have been more improbable than either could have imagined — two Falcons touchdowns in the final five seconds. A pair of replay reversals in the last eight ticks of the clock, including Austin Hooper’s apparent TD reception being ruled no good.
Ryan connected with Julio Jones on a five-yard pass that did get ruled a touchdown after a replay reversal went Atlanta’s way with two seconds left, sending the Falcons past the playoff-bound San Francisco 49ers, 29-22, Sunday.
“That was awesome. At the end, game on the line, those are the moments as a coach that you totally live for,” Atlanta’s Dan Quinn said. “It makes you feel most alive.”
This Falcons upset forces the 49ers (11-3) to win out if they want to hold onto the NFC’s No. 1 seed.
Jones initially was called short of the goal line with the Falcons trailing, 22-17, but a replay showed the ball breaking the plane as the Atlanta receiver leaped in the air while being tackled by Jimmie Ward.
“When you’re down that tight in the red zone, there are going to be tight window throws. It was a great effort,” Ryan said. “The call didn’t go our way. At that point, you have to have the mindset of just getting right back to it and finding a way to get the job done the following play.”
When things couldn’t get crazier, they did.
On the final kickoff, Atlanta (5-9) scored another touchdown when Olamide Zaccheaus came up with the ball as the 49ers were tossing it around in desperation.
The 49ers still clinched their first playoff berth since a 2013 run to the NFC championship game with the Rams loss at Dallas.
“All we can do is win these next two games,” Shanahan said. “When you get to this point in the year with where we’re at and what we’ve done, we’re encouraged by one thing right now, and that’s winning. That’s how it’s going to be the rest of the year.”
Cowboys 44, Rams 21
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys turned “much ado about nothing” over the coin toss into “win and they’re in” next weekend.
Prescott threw two touchdown passes after his confusing exchange with referee Walt Anderson made many think the Cowboys forced themselves to kick off to start both halves, and Ezekiel Elliott ran for two scores in a 44-21 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.
The Cowboys (7-7) ended their second three-game losing streak of the season, and the defending NFC East champions stayed even with Philadelphia atop the division with a showdown looming next Sunday.
After their first victory over a team with a winning record this season, the Cowboys can clinch their fourth division title in six seasons with a win at the Eagles.
“We know that the team’s been criticized for not having really substantive victories,” owner Jerry Jones said. “That is the kind of win you want to have before you get ready to go play what is the biggest game we play this year.”
The defending NFC champion Rams (8-6), who already needed help to get into the playoffs, didn’t help themselves with another poor showing a week after their most impressive game of the season in a win over Seattle.
“We haven’t been consistent as a football team, really, throughout this season,” coach Sean McVay said. “That’s a big part of my responsibility, is to figure out solutions and help us be more consistent.”
Jaguars 20, Raiders 16
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders fans came out to the Oakland Coliseum one last time hoping for a celebration.
Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars had other ideas.
Minshew threw two TD passes to Chris Conley in the final 5:15 of the game and the Jaguars spoiled the final scheduled game at the Coliseum by beating the Raiders, 20-16, Sunday.
“It was definitely an awesome experience to be here and play in the last game,” Minshew said. “Probably saw more middle fingers today than I have in my whole life. They have a good time. It was fun to ruin that for them.”
The Raiders (6-8) broke out to a 16-3 lead and appeared comfortably ahead before falling apart in the closing minutes to put a damper on an already somber day in Oakland.
The Jaguars (5-9) drove 79 yards to draw to 16-13 on Minshew’s six-yard TD pass to Conley.
The Raiders tried to run out the clock and got a pair of first-down runs from Josh Jacobs and another from Derek Carr, but Carr was ruled out of bounds with 2:05 to play after trying to slide down inbound, sparing the Jaguars from using a timeout.
Oakland then got a delay of game in the confusion and Tyrell Williams dropped a third-down pass. Daniel Carlson then missed a 50-yard field goal only to get another chance after Parry Nickerson was called for running into the kicker.
Carlson missed again from 45 yards and the Jaguars took over at the 35 with 1:44 to go. Minshew moved them down the field and connected with Conley on the four-yard score with 31 seconds left.
The Raiders moved the ball to the Jacksonville 40, but Carr’s two desperation throws in the closing seconds fell incomplete and the Jaguars held on for the win.
Vikings 39, Chargers 10
CARSON, Calif. — Mike Zimmer has accomplished many things as a defensive coordinator and head coach. He added one more Sunday in the Minnesota Vikings 39-10 rout of the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Vikings forced seven Chargers turnovers and converted them into 20 points. It is the most takeaways for a Zimmer-led unit, surpassing the six that Dallas forced against Washington in 2003.
“Obviously, the turnovers were big,” Zimmer said. “We knew that they had minus in turnover margin, so it was important that we try to get some today.”
The Vikings have won four of their last five going into next Monday night’s key NFC North showdown against Green Bay. Minnesota also has a two-game lead for the NFC’s final playoff spot after Dallas defeated the Los Angeles Rams.
“It’s still all up for grabs,” said Kirk Cousins, who was 19-of-25 for 207 yards with a touchdown and interception. “Ten wins is a good place to be. We’ve put ourselves in a position to have a lot to play for these last two games.”
It is the first time the Vikings have forced at least seven turnovers since Sept. 24, 1995, against Pittsburgh. The last time the Chargers have committed at least seven in a game was Dec. 13, 1998, when they had eight against Seattle.
The biggest turnover came just before halftime.
The Vikings led 12-10 but the Chargers mounted a late drive and were in field goal range at the 26 with 23 seconds remaining.
On second-and-2, Philip Rivers fumbled when he was sacked by Danielle Hunter. Austin Ekeler recovered it at the 38 and tried to make a play but also fumbled. Ifeadi Odenigbo then scooped up the loose ball and went 56 yards for a touchdown to give Minnesota a 19-10 lead.
The score was part of a run of 30 straight Vikings points after the Chargers had a 10-9 lead midway through the second quarter.
The Chargers (5-9), who have dropped four of their last five, had their worst performance of the season. Melvin Gordon fumbled twice and Philip Rivers threw three interceptions. Rivers, who threw for 307 yards, has been picked off 11 times in the past five games.