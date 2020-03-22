To the athletes being affected throughout the USA by the cancellation and delaying of events due to COVID-19 … this is something each of you have to process in your own way.
I am sorry that some of your careers end this way, without the culmination of your work, and every athlete is being faced with missing opportunities for accomplishments that you have set your sights on for years.
Please know that the work that you have put in is not in vain, and that it will help you throughout your life.
The character you show now, and how you respond to the hardships you currently face show your work and the person you are more than any award stand could.
For those of you moving on from athletics, please use the lessons that sports have taught you both in your career and family life. For those continuing in their sport, use this as an opportunity to see how fragile your career is, and allow this to help your career as you train for your next goal.
Your entire life will include goals (achieving and falling short of them), and then evaluating the next situation and creating new goals.
Use this short break to recover your body, and to refocus your brain for the future.
There will be plenty more opportunities in your life that will exist for the future. There will be many more opportunities in your life that will exist, be accomplished, fallen short of and taken away by outside circumstances.
None of those opportunities define you.
Rather, how you respond to the way those opportunities turn out will help define how you are remembered.
For those athletes I have been recruiting, these unforeseen events have no impact on our desire for you to join us. We still want you. For the athletes that I haven’t met, but are still looking, get ahold of me.
For the athletes who have decided to go elsewhere, good luck there and take advantage of every opportunity.
For the numerous athletes who I know that are already in college, refocus on your classes for the remainder of the school year and use this opportunity to get your highest GPA.
For all the athletes who are moving out of college, enjoy the new chapter in your life, and press forward in the next task with the same fierceness, focus and vigor you have always had.
Congratulations to all of you on the 2019-20 seasons. I look forward to seeing all of your future, continuing success.