NEW YORK (AP)— Arizona’s Adia Barnes has her team headed in the right direction in her fourth year coaching at her alma mater.
The Wildcats earned their first ranking in 15 years on Monday, entering The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll at No. 24.
“It means a lot,” she said. “All the players I recruited two to three years ago off a vision have seen it come into fruition. It’s coming. We first got here, we were so bad. I had to sell a vision of what I wanted to do. They believed.”
The Wildcats are off to their best start in 20 years, winning their first six games, and are ranked for the first time since Dec. 6, 2004.
This season’s success was built off the team’s postseason WNIT championship last spring when they knocked off Northwestern in the title game in front of more than 14,000 fans.
“The NIT was great for us. People were like, ‘Were you upset you didn’t make the (NCAA) Tournament?’” Barnes said. “We would have lost in the first round. Instead we got six one-and-done games.
“It gets us prepared for the Pac-12 Tournament. We got six extra games and got to play an extra month that gave us momentum for the whole offseason. We got better, helped for confidence and now the expectations are so much higher in the program.”
While Arizona was a newcomer to the poll, the top 10 teams remained unchanged. Oregon led the way with 28 of the 30 first-place votes. Baylor was second, receiving the other two first-place votes. Stanford, UConn and South Carolina followed the Lady Bears.
Texas A&M, Oregon State, Louisville, Maryland and Mississippi State round out the top 10.
Arizona has a few days to enjoy the ranking; the team’s next game isn’t until Friday against UC Riverside.
“I won’t really talk about it, we have so much more to improve on,” Barnes said. “The reality check is in a month. The first weekend of conference play we play two ranked teams.”
Barnes sees a parallel to her time playing at the school when she helped the Wildcats win the WNIT her sophomore year — also beating Northwestern — and then reach the NCAAs as a junior and senior.
Her senior year was the first time that Arizona was ranked, starting the season at No. 15 in the poll. The team made it as high as seventh that year.
“It’s almost the same course of action,” said Barnes, who became the 41st person to coach and play on a ranked team. She is the 14th to do it at the same school.
Men’s Top 25
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski set the record for wins coaching a No. 1 team when his top-ranked Blue Devils knocked off California and Georgetown on back-to-back nights to win the 2K Empire Classic.
He will have a chance to add to his 218-34 mark this week.
That’s because the Blue Devils (6-0) solidified their tight grip on the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll Monday. They received 53 first-place votes from the 65-member media panel that regularly covers college basketball, easily out-distancing second-place Louisville.
“There’s really no words. You can’t put that feeling into words,” said Duke sophomore Tre Jones, when asked about his Hall of Fame coach. “No one knows that feeling unless you do play for him.”
The Cardinals avoided Akron’s upset bid Sunday to remain No. 2 in the poll, receiving seven first-place votes. Michigan State was third with four No. 1 votes and Kansas was fourth, setting up a showdown between the two heavyweights if they advance to the finals of the Maui Invitational.
Maryland jumped North Carolina to round out the top five, while Virginia received the only other first-place vote and was seventh. Gonzaga, Kentucky and Ohio State filled out the top 10.
The reigning national champion Cavaliers needed a late comeback to beat Arizona State in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Sunday night. They wound up leaning on freshman Casey Morsell and their stingy defense to counter a 19-0 run by the Sun Devils and escape with a 48-45 victory.
“It’s always a battle of wills and styles,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “We’ll keep trying to become more efficient offensively, but we can never give ground defensively. That’s our statement.”