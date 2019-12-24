SEATTLE — The big hits felt by the Seattle Seahawks came only after getting beaten up in another late-season home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Seattle (11-4) lost control of its path to a bye in the NFC playoffs after getting dominated in a 27-13 loss to the Cardinals Sunday. Losing control of a much-needed bye was only the start of the bad news for battered Seattle.
After the loss, coach Pete Carroll said starting running back Chris Carson is done for the season with a hip injury suffered in the second quarter. His backup, C.J. Prosise, was injured minutes later with a broken arm that will keep him out for the year.
To top it off, Carroll said left tackle Duane Brown, who did not play, was to undergo minor knee surgery Monday and will miss at least a couple weeks.
That means Seattle’s best offensive lineman, along with its top running backs, will all be spectators next week when Seattle plays San Francisco for the NFC West title.
Losing was bad enough.
The injuries, capping a week where receiver Josh Gordon and defensive tackle Al Woods were suspended, made this one forgettable Sunday.
“You can take in this loss, feel the way you want to feel toward it, but after that move forward because that team coming in next week don’t care about what happened today,” Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner said.
“They just want to win and want to get a bye. Let this game sink in for a second, move on and be ready for next week.”
Seattle would like that bye as well and entered the week at the No. 1 seed in the NFC thanks to owning a three-team tiebreaker with New Orleans and Green Bay, but the Seahawks failed to keep pace and can guarantee themselves only the No. 3 seed with a win next week if they don’t get help.
If Seattle plays like it did Sunday, its playoff seed may not matter because its postseason trip will be short.
“This team is going to come back and fight,” right tackle Germain Ifedi said. “This one doesn’t feel good. We’re not happy with it, we’re not making excuses, we’re not talking about who didn’t play. We had who we had out there and we were more than capable to get the game and we weren’t able to match them.”
The absence of Brown and the lack of a run game left Seattle’s offense stuck in neutral.
The Seahawks gained 89 yards on their opening drive that was capped by Russell Wilson’s three-yard TD pass to Nick Bellore. They gained 49 total yards combined in the second and third quarters. Between the six-minute mark of the first quarter and Tyler Lockett’s 12-yard catch early in the fourth quarter, Seattle had one first down.
Wilson finished 16-of-31 for 169 yards, but was sacked five times, four by Chandler Jones, who also forced a key fumble early in the second half.
Arizona (5-9-1) lost No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray to a hamstring injury midway through the third quarter. Murray was tended to on the sideline after leading a drive that finished with Zane Gonzalez’s 46-yard field goal that gave Arizona a 20-7 lead early in the third quarter.
Murray scrambled on the final play of the drive for four yards and never returned. He was 11-of-18 for 118 yards and a touchdown before leaving. He also added 40 yards rushing.
Raiders 24, Chargers 17
CARSON, Calif. — Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders will go into the final week of the season still having a chance for the playoffs after Sunday’s 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers snapped a four-game losing streak.
Oakland (7-8) still has a chance after losses by Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Cleveland.
It needs a win over Denver next week and some help for only its second postseason trip since 2003.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he didn’t know about the results from earlier games when his kicked off.
“Let’s not sugarcoat it, we’ve been through a lot. To say we are still playing in Week 17 for something, that’s unbelievable,” said Carr, who completed 26-of-30 passes for 292 yards and a touchdown. “No one thought we would be playing for the playoffs. Let’s just keep it real.”
Carr gave the Raiders a 14-7 lead with eight seconds remaining with a three-yard bootleg off right end, but Carr, whose 86.7% completion rate is his second highest in a game, also got plenty of help from players who have had to step up because of injuries.
Hunter Renfrow had seven receptions for 107 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown on the opening drive. DeAndre Washington started in place of Josh Jacobs, who was inactive because of a shoulder injury, and ran 85 yards rushing on 23 carries.
His five-yard score midway through the third quarter extended Oakland’s lead to 21-7.
Melvin Gordon scored a pair of one-yard touchdowns for the Chargers (5-10), who have dropped five of their past six. Philip Rivers was 27-of-39 for 279 yards in what could be his final home game with the Chargers.
Ravens 31, Browns 15
CLEVELAND — Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes, two to tight end Mark Andrews late in the first half, and rushed for 103 yards as the Ravens clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs for the first time with their 11th straight win, 31-15 over the Cleveland Browns Sunday to lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
The Ravens (13-2) shook off a sluggish start and avenged their last loss, a 40-25 to the Browns on Sept. 29.
Jackson finished with 238 yards passing and went over 100 yards for the fifth time this season.
The Ravens did suffer an injury that could hurt their playoff hopes as running back Mark Ingram went down without being touched in the fourth quarter. Ingram, who went over 1,000 yards rushing in the second quarter, immediately grabbed his lower left leg and collapsed when he tried to stand.
The Browns (6-9) were officially eliminated from the postseason, and now first-year coach Freddie Kitchens may be down to his last game.
Kitchens has appeared overwhelmed at times and the home finale was a microcosm of this disappointing season as the Browns underperformed and will miss the playoffs for the 17th straight season.