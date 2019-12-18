PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized Madison Bumgarner’s $85 million, five-year contract to join their rotation.
The move was announced Tuesday, two days after the sides reached an agreement for the 2014 World Series MVP pending a successful physical.
Bumgarner’s addition is the marquee move for GM Mike Hazen this offseason. Bumgarner joins a rotation that also could include Robbie Ray, Zac Gallen, Mike Leake, Merrill Kelly or Alex Young.
It is an intriguing decision for the D-backs, who don’t neatly fit into the category of a small-market or large-market team.
They’ve occasionally made splashes in free agency, like when they signed Zack Greinke to a $206.5 million, six-year deal ahead of the 2016 season, but usually are content to have a payroll in the middle of the MLB pack.
Arizona finished 85-77 last season after trading Greinke to Houston in July. Now the D-backs are trying to build a roster that can catch the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won 106 games last season to earn their seventh straight NL West title.
If the D-backs can reach the postseason, Bumgarner’s presence could prove invaluable.
He’s best known for his postseason performance — he is 4-0 with a memorable Game 7 save and an 0.25 ERA in World Series play, and has pitched two shutouts in NL wild-card games.
Bumgarner matched his career high with the 34 starts this year, moving past two frustrating, injury-shortened seasons. He won 119 games and has a 3.13 career ERA over 11 seasons with the Giants.