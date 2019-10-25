BONANZA — Grace Lee remembers it clearly.
With her fellow six seniors on the Bonanza volleyball team, Lee knows all too well about the final chance she has.
“We won the YMCA tournament in fourth, fifth and sixth grade and all our middle school years. We all still wear, like, our 2013 YMCA championship shirts we have to practice,” Lee said. “We use it as motivation this year to remember this is our last chance.”
The additional motivation has helped lead Bonanza to the No. 1 spot in the Southern Cascade League, and a 12-0 record. The final test in the regular season was against Lakeview at home, which Bonanza won decisively, 25-14, 25-11 and 25-13.
The Antlers controlled the entire match except in the second set when they encountered trouble.
The Honkers earned their first lead after a kill by junior Sam Sanchez to lead, 6-5, in the second set.
The Antlers quickly gained back their momentum and came back to lead 7-5 after an ace by senior Breanna Mestas. The Antlers then went on an out-pour and led 16-7 after a kill by senior Chloe Oates.
Bonanza opened the final set with a 5-0 advantage. The Honkers trailed by one point of Bonanza in the third set, 8-7, before their deficit widened.
“We feel excited for our school. It is nice to be able to win for Bonanza. Even if we are a smaller school, we can still win big,” Lee said. “Last season, we were all really close and made it to the first round of the playoffs, and then got out. Since we had so many returning seniors, we all have a common goal to go to state. We have talked about leaving practice better than you came in, every day.”
Veteran Bonanza head coach Donna Romtvedt currently has her largest senior class since she has been leading the volleyball program.
Her team will have a matchup against Butte Falls Saturday, and then will play either Lost River or Glide.
The Antlers have a high chance to earn a home playoff matchup and will have to win their upcoming SCL playoff games, as well as be in the top 16 in RPI ranking.
“I do not think I have had more than six seniors, that is half your team. With girls, that can be a plus or it can be where they are too familiar with each other sometimes. They are still teenage girls, so they can have their conflicts with each other sometimes, but they have really rallied to overcome those this year,” Romtvedt said. “You will have spats that teenage girls have. We have had ups and downs this year with attitude but by the end of the season, they have really tried.”
Romtvedt has come away with a third-place finish in the state tournament, as well as two fourth place trophies. She said this year’s team has a chance to be within the top teams she has coached.
Final season
Lakeview had its final match this season in its loss to the Antlers, and with it, the final matches for seniors Rayanna Blair and Sara Theall.
“We have each been playing together for the past six years. This is the only sport that we play. We did everything … went to the open gyms, summer workouts, each practice,” Blair said. “We had a lot of players get sick, one of our players has mono right now. We two seniors are really close with our juniors. We did not want to be the mean seniors with the freshman, so I love my freshman and they are going to be so great.”
The Honkers did their best to get themselves on the court, regardless of the circumstances they encountered at the beginning of the season.
“We have our floor waxed, for some reason, in the summer. It is when we are supposed to start open gym,” Blair said. “Instead of just not doing it, our coach set out this scrappy looking net out in the field, super short but it still got us to meet each other. That is when we realized that we wanted to be a team and not only players.”
Blair also overcame a health issue that had her in and out of the hospital and forced her to miss the first two weeks of the season.
“My uterus was not functioning how it should, so it was pretty bad for me to be on the court. I would throw up a lot. I could not play full games. I had to sit out some matches,” Blair said. “I was glad I could finish out the year.”
“This season has really been about me competing with the younger people because I have not been as good as older people,” Theall said. “I have just been competing against them and trying to get better. I have just told them to have confidence and believe in themselves.”
joaquina33@gmail.com; Follow on Twitter @joaquina33