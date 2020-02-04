MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes needed just the waning minutes of Super Bowl LIV to end a whole lot of frustration.
A championship 50 years in the making for the Kansas City Chiefs.
A two-decade wait for an NFL title for coach Andy Reid.
All it took was falling behind by double digits in the postseason, again.
Then Mahomes found his mojo. The 24-year-old quarterback who was selected Super Bowl MVP, led the Chiefs to 21 straight points in the final 6:13 for a 31-20 victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers.
“We never lost faith,” Mahomes said. “That’s the biggest thing. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down. We believed in each other. That’s what we preached all year long.”
The Chiefs (15-4) trailed 24-0 and 17-7 in their previous playoff games, both in the first half.
In the big game, they nearly didn’t have time for a comeback.
Kansas City’s fans in the crowd of 62,417 at Hard Rock Stadium got little opportunity to chant and do the tomahawk chop as KC fell behind in the third quarter. Mahomes even threw his second interception of the night after they fell behind, but the vaunted 49ers defense wilted late and Mahomes brought the magic that makes him so special.
He completed passes of 44 yards to Tyreek Hill and 38 to Sammy Watkins. The touchdowns came on short throws to Travis Kelce to cut the deficit to three and to Damien Williams for the lead.
The first NFL title in Reid’s two-decade career was clinched by Williams’ 38-yard TD run, sending red-clad Chiefs fans into chants of “Andy! Andy!”
Reid, 61, won a Super Bowl ring with the 1996 Packers while in charge of tight ends. He’s been seeking one as a head coach since being hired by Philadelphia in 1999. The Eagles lost in their only trip to the big game under Reid after the 2004 season.
“This is what it’s all about,” Reid said as confetti fell and the Chiefs celebrated the climax of the NFL’s 100th season. “What a great team, great coaches. Appreciate every bit of it.”
San Francisco (15-4) had nothing left in the fourth quarter, and its coach, Kyle Shanahan, saw yet another late-game meltdown by his team. Three years ago, as offensive coordinator in Atlanta, he was part of the Falcons Super Bowl collapse and loss in overtime to New England.
“We’ll lick our wounds and we’ll get over this,” Shanahan said.
Kansas City, an original AFL franchise, won the final Super Bowl before the full merger, beating Minnesota in 1970. Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt even coined the phrase Super Bowl.
Now the Hunt family can add a Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Lamar Hunt Trophy earned with the AFC crown.
“It’s a beautiful trophy,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said. “I’m so happy for our players, coaches and fans, and especially Andy Reid. Nobody deserves this trophy more than Andy Reid.”
“We have heart,” Mahomes said. “We never give up and those guys around us, the leaders on the team, have that mindset that we never give up.”
The fourth quarter fireworks by the Chiefs were along the lines of the expected offensive explosion.
The pregame ceremony included a tribute to basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, who died a week ago in a helicpoter crash along with eight others, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Doleman, who died Tuesday of brain cancer.