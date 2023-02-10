76ers Clippers Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle, right, defends against Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George during an NBA game Jan. 17, 2023, in Los Angeles.

The Portland Trail Blazers were unable to land a big fish prior to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, but they did acquire a couple of intriguing pieces that should help the team at the defensive end of the court.

After all of the trade flurry ended, the Blazers were left with 6-foot-5 guard Matisse Thybulle and 6-8 forward Cam Reddish as their key acquisitions. Gone are Josh Hart and Gary Payton II.


