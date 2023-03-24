UO's Hurst

Oregon’s Ahlise Hurst goes up for a shot against San Diego in a WNIT game Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. Oregon won 81-61.

 Leon Neuschwander/The Oregonian

Ahlise Hurst is making her last games of college basketball count.

The Oregon fifth-year senior entered the postseason averaging a career-low 3.8 points and shooting 25.8% from the field, including 25.6% from 3-point range. She has wound the clock back in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, going 50% from the field with 11 three-pointers across three wins, after one of the best games of her career Thursday night.


