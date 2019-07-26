RENO — The Cascade Aces suffered their first loss since June 22, breaking a 15-game streak without a loss, falling 9-0 to NorCal Xperience in the first round of the Gold Bracket at the Triple Crown World Series in Reno.
NorCal jumped all over the Aces with a seven-run first inning, adding one more in the second and third innings. The Aces never got a run across.
The Ace pitchers had trouble getting the Xperience batters out. Of the 23 batters, 12 reached with a hit — three going for extra bases.
The cascade bats also had trouble making an impact against Xperience pitcher Elise Roy. Roy allowed just two hits, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter. Both of the Aces’ hits came from leadoff hitter Alexa Medley.
The Aces will face the San Jose Sting in an elimination game this morning at 8 a.m.
Klamath Falls blown out
PORTLAND — By the end of the second inning, the Klamath Falls Babe Ruth team was facing an 11-run deficit, after three innings, the deficit swelled to 12.
It would be Klamath Falls’ first loss of the state tournament, a 12-1 loss to Brewster, from northern Washington in the Pacific Northwest 14-year-old Regional Tournament.
Errors would prove costly for the K Falls, of the 12 runs given up by Hunter Schwenk, Rowdy Gordon and Hunter White, only five of them were earned.
However, the Klamath Falls lineup only managed four hits — all singles from Sam Hornbeck, Schwenk, Marcos Ulloa and Carson Baeth. Hornbeck’s single in the fifth inning scored Ulloa.
Klamath Falls will face West Linn this after at 3 p.m.