RENO — The Cascade Aces are one of the final 34 teams remaining at the 14U Triple Crown World Series with a 3-2 win over So. Cal Athletics and a 3-3 tie against I-5 Softball.
With the two wins on Tuesday and the results of Wednesday’s games, the Ace won their Pool. During four games, the Aces scored the most runs (27) gave up the fewest (6) and had the best run differential as well as most wins.
“What a day of battling some very good teams from way down in California. Very good clubs,” said Coach Randall Baley. “These ladies got challenged very hard today and this could be good the rest of the way. Heat, good pitching, hitters and dynamic situations all challenged us today. These girls accepted it, battled, and came away with top seed out of our Pool K. Super proud and super excited for the girls making it to the 34 Team Gold Tournament.”
It will be an early start for the Aces in the first round of the Gold Bracket, the first pitch against the Nor Cal Xperience is set for 8 a.m. this morning.
Babe Ruth squad wins again
PORTLAND — Noah Daley pitched five innings allowing two runs to help the Klamath Falls Babe Ruth team win its second game of the Pacific Northwest Regionals, beating Belgrade Bandits of Montana 8-4 Wednesday Afternoon.
Tied after seven innings, Klamath Falls scored four runs in the eighth inning, Nathan Baker broke the tie with an RBI single. Hunter Schwenk drove and Hunter White also had RBI singles to give the Klamath Falls a four-run cushion — a lead they would not give up.
Daley was electric on the mound, striking out 11 batters while only giving up one walk and four hits. Leo Ahalt and Nathan Baker provided three innings of relieve, combine for seven more strikeouts to keep the Bandit bats at bay.
Klamath Falls collected 14 hits against Belgrade pitchers, Daley led the team with three hits including a triple. Marcos Ulloa doubled. Daley, Baker, Diego Moya, and Hunter White all drove in runs for the Klamath Falls.
Play will continue for Klamath Falls at 9 a.m. against Northern Washington.