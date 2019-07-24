RENO — The Cascade Aces picked up a pair of wins Tuesday at the 14U Triple Crown Fastpitch World Series in Reno.
The 14U softball team beat two California teams, beating Phantom Elite (Pleasonton) 10-0 and the Tracy Renegates (Tracy) 11-1.
The Aces enter today’s doubleheader tied atop the standings in pool play with the So Cal Athletics. The Aces will place I-5 Softball (Castaic, Calif.) and the So Cal Athletics (Spring Valley, Calif) this afternoon. The Aces and Athletics are currently tied at top of the pool standings.
There are 17 pools in the tournament, each with five teams. Of all the teams through two games, the Aces boast the top run differential of plus-21.