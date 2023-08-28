Trish Johnson poses with the trophy after winning the U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Waverley Country Club in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Nearly halfway through the final round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Sunday, Trish Johnson feared things were unraveling.
Johnson had entered the day at Portland’s Waverley Country Club clinging to a one-shot lead at 4 under. Now she had piled up three bogeys in a four-hole stretch.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.