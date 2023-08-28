Trish Johnson

Trish Johnson poses with the trophy after winning the U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Waverley Country Club in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

 Steven Gibbons/U.S. Golf Association

Nearly halfway through the final round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Sunday, Trish Johnson feared things were unraveling.

Johnson had entered the day at Portland’s Waverley Country Club clinging to a one-shot lead at 4 under. Now she had piled up three bogeys in a four-hole stretch.


