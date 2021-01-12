Who overcame an 8 on the 14th hole in 1991 to become the second amateur since 1954 to win a PGA Tour event.
Phil Mickelson, as he posted a one-shot victory over Bob Tway and Tom Purtzer in the Northern Telecom Open.
