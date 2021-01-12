Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Who overcame an 8 on the 14th hole in 1991 to become the second amateur since 1954 to win a PGA Tour event.

Phil Mickelson, as he posted a one-shot victory over Bob Tway and Tom Purtzer in the Northern Telecom Open.

