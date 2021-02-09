Who was the first woman to successfully defend an Olympic gold medal in 500-meter speed skating in 1992, and the first American woman in any sport to win gold medals in consecutive Olympics.
Answer: Bonnie Blair
Who was the first woman to successfully defend an Olympic gold medal in 500-meter speed skating in 1992, and the first American woman in any sport to win gold medals in consecutive Olympics.
Answer: Bonnie Blair
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.