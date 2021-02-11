Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

1990 — Who did Mike Tyson lose to in 1990, the first time he lost, when he was knocked out in the 10th round.

Answer: James “Buster” Douglas, who captured the heavyweight championship in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

Tags