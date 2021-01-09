Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Who scored 45 points against Indiana in 2006, making him the first player since Wilt Chamberlain — in November 1964 — to score at least that many in four straight games?

Answer: Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tags