NBABulls, Pistons enjoy sights of Paris: The Detroit Pistons are playing a game in Paris on Thursday night.
But two nights before the game, the Pistons were the spectators and the City of Lights played for them. The Pistons had a team party at the Paris Opera House to highlight their trip to France’s capital for a game against the Chicago Bulls.
It’s been a midseason immersion into French cuisine, wine and culture for both teams. Everybody saw the Eiffel Tower, everybody saw the Champs-Élysées, but both teams decided they couldn’t come to Paris and not make every effort to enjoy the opportunity.
Ex-Celtic Ford dies: Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, has died at the age of 74. His family announced his death in a statement issued by the Celtics. No official cause was given, but the statement said Ford died Tuesday.
The Press of Atlantic City reported he died in Philadelphia after suffering a heart attack earlier this month.
Ford was voted the team’s MVP in his first season with Boston. He retired following the 1981-82 season and was an assistant coach for the Celtics for seven seasons from 1983 to 1990, helping coach former teammates Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish to two titles in 1984 and 1986.
SOCCERBribes allegedly helped Fox execs get TV rights: The U.S. government’s star witness in a big-money bribery case engulfing the world of soccer has begun testifying at the trial of two former Fox executives accused of paying bribes to rig the bidding process for broadcasting rights to two of the sport’s biggest competitions.
The trial in New York is the latest development in a tangled corruption scandal that dates back nearly a decade.
The witness, Alejandro Burzaco, alleged he and former Fox executives Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez conspired to bribe South American soccer officials for broadcasting rights to the Copa Libertadores and get inside information that helped them bid for the World Cup.
TENNISGauff ousts Raducanu: American teenager Coco Gauff has eliminated 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Australian Open.
Raducanu was twice a point away from forcing a third set but could not convert either chance. Gauff went on to a 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory in the first head-to-head meeting between two young stars of tennis.
The seventh-seeded Gauff was the runner-up to No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the French Open last June. The 20-year-old Raducanu had been dealing with a bad ankle and is ranked 77th. She has not been past the second round of a major since her title in New York.