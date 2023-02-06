NBA
Irving trade official: Kyrie Irving is a member of the Dallas Mavericks with the trade from Brooklyn becoming official.
The mercurial guard who now will be paired with fellow All-Star Luka Doncic could make his Dallas debut Wednesday at the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic could be out against the Clippers with a heel injury.
Whenever the All-Stars do get on the court together, Doncic and Irving instantly become one of the NBA’s top duos in a tightly packed Western Conference.
NFL
Vikings hire Flores: The Minnesota Vikings have hired Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator.
The Vikings are trying to revive a once-dominant unit that ranked among the NFL’s worst last season.
Flores was a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach this season for Pittsburgh. He spent three years as head coach in Miami prior to that. Flores, who is Black, was fired by the Dolphins. He then filed a class-action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination by the team and the NFL.
Flores was an assistant for eight seasons for New England’s defense before he went to Miami.
Cowboys promote Schottenheimer: Brian Schottenheimer has been named offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys after serving the past season as a consultant for the team.
Schottenheimer has 22 years of NFL coaching experience, 12 as an offensive coordinator.
Panthers hire Evero: The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with Ejiro Evero to be their new defensive coordinator.
The 42-year-old Evero was the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator last season and was one of nine candidates to interview for the Panthers head coaching position before owner David Tepper hired Frank Reich.
SOCCER
Manchester City faces charges: The English Premier League vs Manchester City is a legal fixture for the ages.
Soccer’s richest and most watched league challenged its defending champion Monday in a case that could be unprecedented. The league alleged more than 100 breaches by City of financial rules and failures to cooperate with an investigation that took four years.
Charges date from 2009 in the first full season City was owned by the Abu Dhabi ruling family. The league gave no timetable for a case that gives its disciplinary panel sweeping powers. City said it welcomes the chance to close the matter.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Purdue stays No. 1: Purdue remains atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll despite losing its second game of the season.
The new poll also saw Marquette push into the top 10 and North Carolina State make its first poll appearance in four years.
The Boilermakers earned 38 of 62 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for a third straight week and seventh time this season. Houston rose to No. 2 with 22 first-place votes.
Indiana reaches No. 2 in women’s poll: South Carolina beat UConn to remain No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll for the 33rd consecutive week.
Indiana moved up to No. 2 for its highest ranking in school history. LSU stayed third and has a showdown with the Gamecocks on Sunday in a matchup of the last undefeated teams. The Huskies moved up to fourth and Iowa was fifth.
Stanford fell to sixth after losing to Washington.
Associated Press
