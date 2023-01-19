LaVine leads Bulls past Pistons in Paris: With potential No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama sitting courtside and watching some of the players he’ll go up against next season, Zach LaVine scored 30 points and the Chicago Bulls never trailed in a 126-108 win over the Detroit Pistons at the NBA Paris Game.
DeMar DeRozan added 26 points for the Bulls, and Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.
Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 25 points. Killian Hayes, the only French player on either roster, scored only four points for Detroit, but had a game-high eight assists. Hamidou Diallo had 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting for Detroit.
NFL
Bucs oust offensive coordinator: Byron Leftwich is out as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are shaking up their coaching staff after finishing with the only losing record Tom Brady has had in more than two decades as a NFL starter.
The 43-year-old Leftwich was fired Thursday, three days after the Bucs were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys and just two years removed from helping Brady win a record seventh Super Bowl in the quarterback’s first season with Tampa Bay. Five other assistant coaches were dismissed, too, while three others have decided to retire.
Vikings dismiss defensive coordinator: The Minnesota Vikings fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell in an unsurprising decision on the veteran coach after a dismal finish by his defense.
The Vikings ranked second worst in yards allowed in the NFL and fourth worst in points allowed during the regular season. They gave up 431 yards and 31 points to the New York Giants in their wild-card round loss last week.
SOCCER
Ronaldo scores twice in showdown with Messi: Grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone Cristiano Ronaldo steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring old foe Lionel Messi.
Messi had already scored early in Thursday’s exhibition game when Ronaldo was flattened by PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas after about 30 minutes in Riyadh. Ronaldo’s cheekbone was bright apple red but he was all smiles after netting his second goal. Messi’s Qatari-backed PSG won 5-4 against a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and Al Hilal, captained by Al Nassr’s new signing Ronaldo.
TENNIS
Second-seeded Ruud falls: Jenson Brooksby eliminated No. 2 seed Casper Ruud in four sets, 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2, in the second round of the Australian Open.
This upset comes a day after Mackenzie McDonald beat defending champion and No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal.
So a pair of 20-something Californians have knocked out the top two players in the men’s bracket at Melbourne Park.
The main beneficiary might be nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic. He won his second-round match, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-0 over Enzo Couacaud.